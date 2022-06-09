Health plans do not need to cover procedures outside the ANS list, decides STJ | Policy

The Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) formed a majority this Wednesday (8) to establish that health plan operators do not need to cover procedures that are not listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) .

The decision covers the coverage of exams, therapies, surgeries and supply of medicines, for example.

Six of the nine ministers voting in the Second Section understood that the call The list of ANS procedures is exhaustive – that is, the list does not contain only examples, but all coverage obligations for health plans.

Ministers Luis Felipe Salomão, Vilas Bôas Cueva, Raul Araújo, Isabel Gallotti, Marco Buzzi and Marco Aurélio Bellizze adopted this understanding.

The ministers Nancy Andrighi, Paulo de Tarso and Moura Ribeiro voted in the opposite direction. For these judges, the list should be “exemplary”, that is, represent the minimum coverage of the agreements.

Health plans: what can change in coverage with judgment in the STJ

Decision provides for exceptions

The understanding that the list is exhaustive must be modulated by the ministers of the STJ to admit some exceptions – for example, therapies expressly recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), cancer treatments and off-label medications (used with a medical prescription for treatments that are not listed in the package insert for that medication).

The thesis considered correct by most ministers was proposed by minister Villas Boas Cuêva and incorporated by the rapporteur, Luis Felipe Salomão. In summary, the STJ’s understanding is that:

the role of ANS is, as a rule, exhaustive;

the operator is not required to pay for a procedure if there is a similar option in the ANS list;

it is possible to contract extended coverage or negotiate a contractual amendment;

if there is no therapeutic substitute, or after the procedures included in the ANS list have been exhausted, there may be, exceptionally, coverage of the treatment indicated by the attending physician or dentist.

For this exception provided for in the fourth topic to apply, it is necessary that:

the incorporation of the desired treatment to the ANS list has not been expressly rejected;

there is evidence of the effectiveness of the treatment in the light of evidence-based medicine;

there is a recommendation from nationally renowned technical bodies, such as Conitec and Natijus, and from foreigners;

dialogue between magistrates and specialists, including the commission responsible for updating the ANS list, is carried out, when possible, to address the absence of this treatment in the list of procedures.

Role is limited, experts say

Specialists believe that the list of ANS procedures is very basic and does not include many important treatments – for example, some types of oral chemotherapy and radiotherapy, drugs recently approved by Anvisa and surgeries with robotic techniques.

In addition, the ANS limits the number of sessions of some therapies for people with autism and various types of disabilities. Many patients need more sessions than stipulated to achieve results with these therapies and therefore, in the current model, they are able to obtain payment approval by the health plan.

The trial at the STJ began in September last year, but two requests for a view (more time to analyze the cases) suspended the deliberation by the ministers.

The case reached the Second Section after a disagreement between two groups of the STJ. Now, the collegiate will define what is the limit of the operators’ obligation.

STJ resumes judgment on health plan coverage list

Rapporteur of the cases, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão defended that the ANS list is exhaustive, but admitted exceptions.

According to the minister, the exhaustive nature of the list is adopted in several countries and represents protection for the beneficiaries. That’s because, according to him, the measure avoids excessive increases in the prices of plans.

The rapporteur’s vote proposes exceptional situations in which the health operator is obliged to pay for procedures not expressly provided for by the ANS.

Among these gaps, there are therapies with express recommendation from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) with proven efficiency for specific treatments.

Drugs for the treatment of cancer and “off-label” prescription (medicine used for treatment not provided for in the package insert) can also be released.

Minister Nancy Andrighi disagreed with her colleague and considered that the list is exemplary in nature. For the minister, the law protects the consumer.

“The list of procedures and events constitutes a relevant guarantee for the consumer to ensure the right to health as an important instrument for guiding what should be offered by operators. But it cannot represent exhaustive delimitation of care coverage, excluding the adherent consumer from the right to benefit from all health procedures and events that are necessary for treatment ”, he said.

For Nancy Andrighi, the list of ANS procedures “must be merely exemplary, serving as an important reference for the operator and professionals and treatments to be indicated. But never with a generic imposition of the treatment that must be prescribed and covered by the health plan for certain disease”.

The minister said that the exemplary role combats what she called “predatory exploitation”:

“Whether from the perspective of the Consumer Protection Code or the Civil Code, the exemplary role protects the adhering consumer from the predatory economic exploitation of the service manifested by the denial of coverage without the support of the law in order to satisfy the lucrative purpose of the operators”.