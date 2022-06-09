Health plans: STJ decides that the list of coverage is exhaustive; understand what must change | Economy

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) changed, this Wednesday (8), the understanding of the list of procedures listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) for the coverage of health plans.

Health plans do not need to cover procedures outside the ANS list, decides STJ

Understand what the STJ decided and what changes for policyholders.

What was on trial?

The STJ should decide whether the list of coverage of the plans is exemplary or exhaustive.

THE exemplary coverage means that health plans are not limited to covering only what is on the ANS list, as it serves exactly as an example of basic treatment.

already the tax coverage understands that what is not on this preliminary ANS list does not need to be covered by the operators.

The ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. This means that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get that coverage. This because the role was considered the minimum that the plan should offer.

The plans, therefore, should cover other treatments that are not on the list, but that have been prescribed by the doctor, are justified and are not experimental.

The STJ’s understanding is that the role is exhaustive. With that, this list contains everything that plans are required to pay: if it is not on the list, it has no coverageand operators are not required to pay.

With the change, court decisions must follow this understanding – that what is not on the list does not need to be covered. In this case, many patients will not be able to start or continue treatment with health plan coverage.

The decision of the STJ does not oblige the other instances to have to follow this understanding, but the judgment serves as a guideline for the Justice.

But there is still a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) pending in the Federal Supreme Court that may change the STJ’s understanding.

What procedures lose health insurance coverage?

The role of the ANS is basic and does not include many treatments, such as recently approved drugs, some types of oral chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and surgeries with robotic techniques, for example. As the list is exhaustive, the plans are exempt from the obligation to pay for these treatments.

In addition, the ANS limits the number of sessions of some therapies for people with autism and various types of disabilities. Many patients need more sessions than stipulated to achieve results with these therapies, so in the current model, they get payment approval by the health plan.

The STJ’s understanding is that the list, although exhaustive, admits some exceptions, such as therapies expressly recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), cancer treatments and “off-label” medications (used with a medical prescription for treatments that are not on the package insert for that medication).

If there is no therapeutic substitute or after the procedures included in the ANS list are exhausted, coverage for treatment outside the roster may be provided by the attending physician or dentist.

For this, however, it is necessary that: