Health plans will become more expensive and increasingly difficult to maintain

A survey by the National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab) was released this Monday, 6th, which shows the difficulty Brazilians faced to maintain the health plan in 2021. About 47% had to adjust the budget to account for the payments.

The survey also brings a curious fact, as it shows that the plans had a reduction of 8.2% in value last year, a fact that would justify a greater ease in maintaining the service and not the opposite. In addition, survey data show that interest in portability rose by 12.5%, as did the people’s fear of being without health insurancewhich is 83%.

Most expensive health plan

In front of the new adjustment for health plans in Brazil, in the range of 15.5%, many Brazilians wonder how it will be possible to keep payments for the service up to date from now on.

According to financial market analysts, given the increases expected for 2022, many beneficiaries of health plans will face difficulties in honoring the installments. This fact can be bad for companies. To give you an idea, the actions of the hapvida and Qualibodyfor example, already bring a drop of 42% and 32%, respectively, in the accumulated of the year.

Health insurance becomes more expensive and comes to “annihilate” the salary of workers

The high costs of health plans can be seen in the daily lives of Brazilians. As in the case of the saleswoman in Rio de Janeiro who, upon turning 59, had a 74.47% increase in the value of the service.

The monthly fee, which until then was R$715.23 in February, changed to R$1,247.91 in March. According to her, the amount already consumes half of the income, consisting of two minimum wages per month.

Another case is that of retired Rosana Rizzutti who, also when she turned 59, saw her health plan rise from R$1,300 to R$2,117.39, an increase of 62.87%. To resolve this situation, the insured contacted the health plan provider, who offered a reduction in the range of R$ 1,400. Rizzutti, however, after a further increase, decided to switch to a more affordable plan.