Health Units in Natal test covid-19 through SUS with results in up to 15 minutes; know where to do

Retired Sônia Maria Cardoso is 72 years old and took four doses of the vaccine against covid-19 / photo: Rafael Duarte

With the exponential increase in cases of covid-19 in Rio Grande do Norte, the need for testing to confirm or not the diagnosis also grows. In Natal, the Health Units carry out from Monday to Friday, in the neighborhoods, RT-PCR tests, the swab, with results released to the patient within 15 minutes. The city hall of Natal made 14 units available, either the Family Health Unit (USF) or the Basic Health Unit (UBS) as testing sites.

Testing times and days vary between units (see calendar at the end of this report).

A swab test is one in which a longer-than-usual cotton swab is introduced into the patient’s nose to collect the microbiological sample.

On the morning of this Wednesday (8) the retired Sônia Maria Cardoso, 72 years old, sought the UBS of Ponta Negra after symptoms appeared last Sunday.

She arrived at the unit around 10 am and was seen within 15 minutes. Only three people from the same family were waiting to take the exam. And while Sonia was being treated, three more patients – two women and one man – arrived to be tested:

– The service was great and fast, much better than I imagined. The health professionals who attended me were very attentive. Best of all, the test came back negative. I returned home calm and with even more confidence in the Unified Health System. Without SUS, this pandemic, which is not over yet, could be even worse”, said the retiree, who has already taken 4 doses of the vaccine, in addition to a single dose against Influenza.

After the result, Sonia Cardoso was referred to a doctor from the unit itself for a consultation and left with a diagnosis of suspected dengue, a disease that has also been discharged in Natal in recent weeks. As UBS Ponta Negra does not carry out tests to detect dengue, the retiree was advised to look for the UBS in the Cidade Satélite neighborhood, which works as an emergency and has a structure to assist patients with diagnoses of the disease.

Check the locations and times of appointments at UBS for covid-19 test, RT-PCR type, swab. It is important to pay attention to the days and times:

SOUTH ZONE

UFS Rosângela Lima

Address: Rua Santa Beatriz, s/n, Planalto

Tuesday and Thursday: 1pm to 3pm

Phone: 3232-8220

USF Ponta Negra

Address: R. José Medeiros, s/n – Vila de Ponta Negra

Monday to Friday: 7 am to 10:30 am

Hours: Phone: 3232-8410/8412

UBS New Discovery

Address: Av. Xavier da Silveira, 1526 – Lagoa Nova

Monday to Thursday: 8 am to 12 pm / 1 pm to 3:30 pm

Friday: 8 am to 12 pm

Phone: 3232-8285

EAST ZONE

USF Brasília Teimosa

Address: R. Miramar, s/n – Praia do Meio

Monday to Friday: 1pm to 4pm

Phone: 3232-8536

USF Rocas

Address: R. São João de Deus, 190 – Rocas

Monday to Friday: 1pm to 4pm

Phone: 3232-8820

UBS São João

Address: Av. Romualdo Galvão, 891 – Tyrol

Monday to Friday: 8 am to 5 pm

Phone: 3232-8570 / 8573



WEST ZONE

USF Good Shepherd

Address: R. Augusto Calheiros, S/N – Bom Pastor

Monday to Thursday: 1pm to 4pm

Phone: 3232-8455

USF Felipe Camarão II

Address: R. Santa Cristina, 882 – Felipe Camarão

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 8 am to 12 pm

Phone: 3232-8316

USF Mount Lebanon

Address: R. Methuselah – Good Shepherd

Wednesday and Thursday: 1pm to 4pm

Phone: 3232-8441

NORTH AREA 1

USF Pajuçara

Address: Rua Barão dos Cocais s/n Pajuçara

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 7:30 am to 11 am

Friday: 7:30 am to 8:30 am

Phone: 3232-8240/8241

USF Nova Natal

Address: R. do Pastoril, 902, Nova Natal

Monday to Friday: 12:30 to 14:40

Phone: 3232-9237

NORTH AREA 2

USF Vale Dourado

Address: R. Irmã Vitória, 706 – Nossa Sra. of the Presentation

Tuesday and Thursday: 8 am to 11 am

Phone: 3232-8260

USF Panatis

Address: Rua Milton Servita Brito, 994 – Potengi

Tuesday and Thursday: 1pm to 3pm

Phone: 3232-8220

USF Parque dos Coqueiros

Address: R. das Pedrinhas, S/N, Parque dos Coqueiros

Tuesday and Thursday: 8 am to 11 am

Phone: 3232-8183 / 9781





