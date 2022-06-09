Health Units in Natal test covid-19 through SUS with results in up to 15 minutes; know where to do

Retired Sônia Maria Cardoso is 72 years old and took four doses of the vaccine against covid-19 / photo: Rafael Duarte
With the exponential increase in cases of covid-19 in Rio Grande do Norte, the need for testing to confirm or not the diagnosis also grows. In Natal, the Health Units carry out from Monday to Friday, in the neighborhoods, RT-PCR tests, the swab, with results released to the patient within 15 minutes. The city hall of Natal made 14 units available, either the Family Health Unit (USF) or the Basic Health Unit (UBS) as testing sites.
Testing times and days vary between units (see calendar at the end of this report).
A swab test is one in which a longer-than-usual cotton swab is introduced into the patient’s nose to collect the microbiological sample.
On the morning of this Wednesday (8) the retired Sônia Maria Cardoso, 72 years old, sought the UBS of Ponta Negra after symptoms appeared last Sunday.
She arrived at the unit around 10 am and was seen within 15 minutes. Only three people from the same family were waiting to take the exam. And while Sonia was being treated, three more patients – two women and one man – arrived to be tested:
– The service was great and fast, much better than I imagined. The health professionals who attended me were very attentive. Best of all, the test came back negative. I returned home calm and with even more confidence in the Unified Health System. Without SUS, this pandemic, which is not over yet, could be even worse”, said the retiree, who has already taken 4 doses of the vaccine, in addition to a single dose against Influenza.
After the result, Sonia Cardoso was referred to a doctor from the unit itself for a consultation and left with a diagnosis of suspected dengue, a disease that has also been discharged in Natal in recent weeks. As UBS Ponta Negra does not carry out tests to detect dengue, the retiree was advised to look for the UBS in the Cidade Satélite neighborhood, which works as an emergency and has a structure to assist patients with diagnoses of the disease.
Check the locations and times of appointments at UBS for covid-19 test, RT-PCR type, swab. It is important to pay attention to the days and times:
SOUTH ZONE
UFS Rosângela Lima
Address: Rua Santa Beatriz, s/n, Planalto
Tuesday and Thursday: 1pm to 3pm
Phone: 3232-8220
USF Ponta Negra
Address: R. José Medeiros, s/n – Vila de Ponta Negra
Monday to Friday: 7 am to 10:30 am
Hours: Phone: 3232-8410/8412
UBS New Discovery
Address: Av. Xavier da Silveira, 1526 – Lagoa Nova
Monday to Thursday: 8 am to 12 pm / 1 pm to 3:30 pm
Friday: 8 am to 12 pm
Phone: 3232-8285
EAST ZONE
USF Brasília Teimosa
Address: R. Miramar, s/n – Praia do Meio
Monday to Friday: 1pm to 4pm
Phone: 3232-8536
USF Rocas
Address: R. São João de Deus, 190 – Rocas
Monday to Friday: 1pm to 4pm
Phone: 3232-8820
UBS São João
Address: Av. Romualdo Galvão, 891 – Tyrol
Monday to Friday: 8 am to 5 pm
Phone: 3232-8570 / 8573
WEST ZONE
USF Good Shepherd
Address: R. Augusto Calheiros, S/N – Bom Pastor
Monday to Thursday: 1pm to 4pm
Phone: 3232-8455
USF Felipe Camarão II
Address: R. Santa Cristina, 882 – Felipe Camarão
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 8 am to 12 pm
Phone: 3232-8316
USF Mount Lebanon
Address: R. Methuselah – Good Shepherd
Wednesday and Thursday: 1pm to 4pm
Phone: 3232-8441
NORTH AREA 1
USF Pajuçara
Address: Rua Barão dos Cocais s/n Pajuçara
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 7:30 am to 11 am
Friday: 7:30 am to 8:30 am
Phone: 3232-8240/8241
USF Nova Natal
Address: R. do Pastoril, 902, Nova Natal
Monday to Friday: 12:30 to 14:40
Phone: 3232-9237
NORTH AREA 2
USF Vale Dourado
Address: R. Irmã Vitória, 706 – Nossa Sra. of the Presentation
Tuesday and Thursday: 8 am to 11 am
Phone: 3232-8260
USF Panatis
Address: Rua Milton Servita Brito, 994 – Potengi
Tuesday and Thursday: 1pm to 3pm
Phone: 3232-8220
USF Parque dos Coqueiros
Address: R. das Pedrinhas, S/N, Parque dos Coqueiros
Tuesday and Thursday: 8 am to 11 am
Phone: 3232-8183 / 9781
