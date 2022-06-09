Health workers can be vaccinated with the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine in BH; see dates | Minas Gerais

The City of Belo Horizonte starts this week the application of the fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in Health workers, aged 30 years and over.

On Friday (10), health workers aged 40 and over will be able to vaccinate. On Saturday (11), professionals aged 30 and over can be vaccinated exclusively.

Health workers whose third dose have completed 4 months. See addresses of vaccination sites.

Check out the calls for the next few days:

Day 9, Thursday: fourth dose for persons 58 years of age, complete by this date, and at least 4 months since receiving the third dose;

fourth dose for persons 58 years of age, complete by this date, and at least 4 months since receiving the third dose; Day 10, Friday: fourth dose for healthcare workers, aged 40 years and over, and at least 4 months since receiving the third dose.

fourth dose for healthcare workers, aged 40 years and over, and at least 4 months since receiving the third dose. 11th, Saturday: fourth dose for healthcare workers, aged 30 years and over, and at least 4 months since receiving the third dose. On Saturday vaccination will be exclusive to this audience.

In addition, the city government maintains the actions of recap for priority groups and age groups already summoned, including children, whether for the application of the first dose, second dose, booster and additional, or fourth dose.

The other groups eligible to receive the fourth dose will be convened as the city receives new doses of the vaccine.

Regarding the call for adolescents aged 15 and 12, considering the guidelines of the Ministry of Health for this public to receive CoronaVac or Pfizer, it is still necessary to receive shipments of these vaccines, said the city hall.

The health worker must present the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and document proving to be a worker in activity in health establishments in Belo Horizontesuch as registration with the professional council (for health professionals) or a document proving the worker’s active link with a health service located in the capital through the presentation of:

Proof of payment (paycheck); or

Work and Social Security Card (CTPS) specifying the function; or

Employment contract; or

CNES report; or

Income Tax Return; or

Declaration of active attachment as a health worker issued by the health service

The addresses of the vaccination sites, in addition to the opening hours and all the necessary documentation to receive each dose, can be verified HERE. People summoned must be vaccinated at the places listed for each group and always check the addresses before going to the immunization points.

As of this Thursday (9), the City Hall of Betim will expand for teenagers 12 to 14 years old the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Immunizers will be available at the 38 Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the city and at the Vacimóvel, from 8 am to 5 pm.

In Betim, almost 30,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 are already able to receive the booster, which must be applied at least four months after the second dose.

Since June 1, the booster for adolescents aged 15 to 17 has been offered, however, according to data from the Municipal Health Department, demand for the vaccine is below expectations. Until last Tuesday (7), of the 14,879 young people in this age group, only 1,054 had received the dose.