I prefer to be in the hands of Justice

The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided, this Wednesday (8), that health plans only need to pay for procedures that are on the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) list. Gonzalo Vecina Neto, columnist for UOLparticipated in the UOL News this Thursday (9) and regretted the decision. He understands that the role of the ANS does not protect patients.

Vecina explained that, until now, when a procedure was not on the ANS list, the patient could go to court and seek care. They often got paid that way. With the recent change, this may end, as the ANS list will be exhaustive.

“The list of procedures is what the ANS analyzed and approved, so it has to be paid. Users want an open list – everything that appears will have to be paid for. Operators want a closed list. They would like to decide what they pay for. I understand that the STJ reduced the space for decision-making by the Justice, using the assessment of health technology. The question is: is the ANS up to the task? Will it adequately represent people who have health insurance? This is its function – the ANS is there to protect health plan holders. And it’s not protecting. That’s the question. So I’d rather be in the hands of the Justice, not in the hands of the ANS. Vecina.

He also stated that it is common for a health plan operator to become a director of the ANS and vice versa. “In this state, which does not look at the population, I prefer to have an independent, a judiciary, deciding”.