‘I thought it would be more difficult to catch now’, says contaminated by covid

In just over two years of the pandemic of Covid-19, there are still those who have never been infected by the coronavirus. Some of these people remain unharmed, but the new high of cases – registered from mid-May – has reached part of them. After a period of decline in indicators, which occurred after the peak caused by the Ômicron variant, in January, reports of positive diagnoses are now proliferating on social networks. Sore throat and cough have been some of the main symptoms reported.

as showed the Estadão, data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles indicate that the new diagnoses of covid doubled in a period of two weeks in the country. The moving average rose from 14,000 daily cases to 29,000. The indicator remains far from the figures at the end of January, which exceeded 180 thousand, but are already well above the level of April, the month in which the index fell to 12 thousand. In some states, such as São Paulo, this scenario has led to an increase in hospitalizations.

Faced with the new high, people who thought they would get through the pandemic without contaminating themselves with the virus are now being surprised with positive diagnoses. One of them is publicist Ana Beatriz Bento, 23 years old. A resident of Jardim Guapira, in the north of the city of São Paulo, she took the test after feeling flu-like symptoms on the 30th. The result was positive. “I thought after so much time had passed, and after having received three doses of the vaccine, it would be harder to catch,” she explains.

“Even because, even with the release of everything, I’ve been trying to avoid places with a lot of crowds, parties. I go out, but to places with few people. And even then I took it”, adds Ana. Specialists reinforce that, in addition to reducing the chances of covid evolving into serious conditions, the vaccine also reduces the risks of contamination. Still, even vaccinated people can become infected and transmit the disease – especially in high-case scenarios.

“The symptoms appeared very suddenly. I woke up in the middle of the night with a terrible sore throat and during the first three days the symptoms got worse, the sore throat got worse, the cough got worse”, says the publicist, who also reports having felt pain in the body and weakness. After the third day, the situation began to improve and, on the eighth, Ana explains that she had recovered from her illness.

Master’s student of Food Science, Mariana Medina, 26, was also surprised to receive the first positive diagnosis for covid, at the end of May. “At first, it was a shock, but unfortunately we are exposed to this type of risk in the middle of a pandemic”, says she, who is a resident of Butantã, west of São Paulo.

“I thought it would be inevitable, but I always tried to be as careful as possible to avoid getting infected”, says the master’s student. “I always use PFF2 mask (considered the most efficient), I carry a bottle of 70% alcohol in my bag when I have to go out, I wash my hands whenever possible and, especially before meals and when I get home, I avoid crowds.”

According to her, the positive diagnosis came shortly after her boyfriend was infected. Ana had mild symptoms, such as sore throat, body ache and runny nose, in addition to a low-grade fever on one of the days. “It was about four days of symptoms.”

The new high of cases also contaminated for the first time the administrative analyst Pedro Nelson, 31, who received the positive test last Sunday, 5, even without showing symptoms. A resident of São Bernardo do Campo, he reports having taken the test after the woman, who works in a pharmacy, was also contaminated for the first time.

In the case of electrical engineer Laíza Coelho, 34, the positive test came out last Saturday, 4th. “I started to feel a discomfort in my throat and tiredness on Friday. The other day I already had fever, runny nose and body aches. On Friday itself I took a quick test at the pharmacy and it was negative. As more symptoms appeared on Saturday morning, I even took another quick test that was positive”, he says. A resident of Rio de Janeiro, she had also never been infected.

Travel

Laíza reports having taken care of herself throughout the pandemic, but as her condition improved, she began to meet friends more often. As a possible cause of the first contamination, she points to a bus trip to São Paulo, on the 31st. “I usually use an N95 mask in closed places, but I left home late and forgot to put this mask in my bag. I ended up traveling with a mask surgery”, says the engineer. Doctors point out that, in general, places with poor ventilation are more prone to contamination and require greater care than open spaces.

41-year-old architect Wilson Iwazawa’s first positive test also came after a trip, but by plane. After going to Nepal on a trip, he reports that he felt symptoms a few days after arriving at Guarulhos Airport, in the last week. “I arrived from a trip on Sunday night. On Tuesday, I was feeling a little tired, strange. I took the temperature and had a slight fever. On Wednesday, I was going to receive friends at home, so, for their safety, I bought a self test and I did it. It was positive”, says he, who is a resident of Belo Horizonte. According to Wilson, the perception is that many of his acquaintances have recently become positive, even adopting preventive measures.

Administrative manager Rodrigo Rangel, 32, tested positive at the end of May. “I started to have symptoms of a throat infection and a lot of tiredness. The next day, a friend I had contact with over the weekend said he had tested positive. I bought a drugstore test and tested positive too”, says he, who is a resident from Brasilia.

Rodrigo reports that he was careful throughout the pandemic, but recognizes that more recently, the improvement of the pandemic has led to a change in behavior. “After the parties and masks were released I really relaxed and wasn’t taking care of myself in the same way anymore,” he explains. “Before I got infected I was going back to wearing a mask at the gym. But I went to some parties.”