Influenza vaccine is released for all age groups in Londrina

With the aim of expanding the vaccination coverage of the municipality against influenza, Londrina released this Tuesday (7) the application of doses in the general population over six months of age. The campaign is aimed at protecting the population against the three strains of the virus that have had greater circulation recently and are from the H1N1, H3N2 Darwin and B/Victoria strains.

To receive the vaccine, just go to any UBS (Basic Health Unit) in the city, without the need for a prior appointment. On Saturday (11), from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm, seven units will participate in a special vaccination action, for which an appointment is necessary (click here to book the time and place). During this task force, the doses will be applied at the UBSs Panissa, Alvorada, Vila Casoni, Padovani, João Paz, Itapoã and Armindo Guazzi. In all, 7,000 vacancies will be made available in the action.

The municipal secretary of Health, Felippe Machado, explained that, with the release of doses for the general population, the ministry intends to improve the vaccination coverage of Londrina, which so far has reached only 54.8% of the individuals who are in the groups defined as priorities. “We have a large number of vaccines in the stocks of the Health Department and for this reason, as we have been doing since 2017, we will adopt the expansion to the population indiscriminately. This action is in line with the D-Day of vaccination, which is an initiative of the Paraná State Health Department”, he stressed.