iOS 16 is among us. What changes compared to iOS 15?

iOS 16 was announced last Monday (6), during WWDC 2022, Apple’s annual event that brings a series of announcements about the company’s products. But what actually changes in relation to iOS 15?

In the presentation, Apple highlighted the fully customizable iOS 16 lock screen. As demonstrated at the event, it is possible to customize each element individually or use some ready-made templates for lock screen styles.

The way notifications are shown also received changes and a new feature that allows you to follow activities without unlocking the phone screen, such as following the score of a sporting event or monitoring an Uber trip, for example.

iMessage receives some features already available in other known messengers and is now able to edit already sent messages and delete sent messages. Mail users will be able to undo sending emails in a short period of time immediately after sending, a feature that is already present in Gmail.

As the website points MacRumors, iOS 16 shows and allows sharing passwords for Wi-Fi networks that are connected to the device. The functionality will make the process of sharing the home network password with family and friends much easier.

Apple’s payment system also received news. The “Apple Pay Later” brings the option to pay in installments, without interest or additional fees.

The beta version of iOS 16 is already being tested by developers and from next month it will be released to all users. The launch should happen near the fourth quarter of this year. Users of iPhone 7 or earlier will not receive the new version of the operating system, which will be available for iPhones 8 onwards.