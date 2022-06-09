‘I’ve been panting for months’, says Anitta’s father: what are the symptoms of lung cancer? – 07/06/2022

This Tuesday (7), Mauro Machado, father of singer Anitta, said he had surgery after discovering lung cancer. He shared a report where he said he hadn’t been feeling well for the past few months. “For months panting. Sinusitis? Covid? Lung? Tiredness and doubts,” he wrote.

He says he discovered the cancer after undergoing routine exams in São Paulo after a “pressure spike”, when he had a stroke (cerebrovascular accident), which is when brain cells die after interruption of blood flow in the organ.

Mauro says he was waiting for a biopsy (exam that analyzes material) after removing a small nodule from the body. But on Instagram, Anitta said that these tests showed that there was no metastasis, which is when there is a spread of cancer to other organs of the body. “Cured, 100%. He is leaving the hospital already”, said the singer.

Lung cancer symptoms

According to Inca (National Cancer Institute), lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and women in Brazil — not to mention skin cancer. non melanoma. In about 85% of diagnosed cases, lung cancer is associated with consumption of tobacco products.

Signs usually don’t appear until the cancer is advanced, but some people with early-stage disease may have them. The most common are:

Persistent cough (in smokers, the usual rhythm is altered and attacks appear at unusual times)

Bloody sputum;

Chest pain (worse when coughing or taking a deep breath)

Hoarseness;

Worsening shortness of breath;

Loss of weight and appetite;

Recurrent pneumonia or bronchitis;

Fatigue, feeling tired or weak.

It is important to note that all of the above symptoms can also have other causes, so it is important to seek medical attention.

Mauro Machado shared text Image: Playback/Instagram

What are risk factors for lung cancer?

Smoking: by far the main factor, accounting for 90% of cases. It is estimated that more than 28,000 occurrences a year could be avoided if no one smoked.

Passive smoke: the risk is at least three times that of a person not exposed to cigarette smoke, according to the American Cancer Society.

Air pollution: it is estimated that worldwide, pollution is responsible for 5% of cases. – Genetic factors: family members of people who have had lung cancer have a slightly increased risk, although it is difficult to establish how much of this probability is due to genetics or cigarette smoke.

Radiotherapy: those who have been exposed to radiation to the chest area may have a higher risk of lung cancer.

Exposure to substances: agents such as asbestos (asbestos), radon (gas resulting from the decomposition of uranium in soil and rocks) and arsenic (which may be present in water), soot, chromium, nickel, silica, coal products and diesel exhaust, among others , may also increase the risk.

* With information from reports published on 10/16/2018 and 05/20/2021.