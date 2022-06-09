» Joelma is admitted to hospital after having swelling in the body

Photo: Playback / Instagram

Joelma was admitted to Hospital São Luiz, in São Paulo, last Tuesday (7), after having swelling in her face. The information is from Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

The singer, who has already contracted Covid-19 four times, had revealed that the swelling was a sequel to the disease. According to sources informed the columnist, Joelma suffers from Anasarca, swelling caused by accumulation of fluid in the region of the face.

Also according to the journalist, sources say that the artist should be released from the hospital this Wednesday (8). In a recent show, the singer spoke about the problems she faces because of Covid-19.

“Sequel or no sequel, I came here to do this tour. Thanks for the prayers from all my fan clubs. Thank you my loves. Yeah, guys, it’s the fourth time I’ve caught Covid. And every time I get it, the sequels come back all over again. And the main one is swelling. I don’t know who is going through this, but there are a lot of people going through it. It’s not just me. There are a lot of people who have lost their loved ones, but standing up is what matters,” said the blonde.

Can Covid cause swelling?

To understand what happened to the singer and what other possible consequences of Covid-19, the iBahia talked to infectologist Dr Adriano Silva de Oliveira.

“Studies with post-covid syndrome, also known as ‘long covid’, show that feeling of prolonged fatigue, body aches and feeling short of breath are the most frequent symptoms. There can also be hair loss, headache, dizziness, loss of concentration and memory, among other symptoms.

According to Dr Adriano there is no direct relationship between swelling and Covid-19. “It is a phenomenon not described in this syndrome. So there is no known relationship between one thing and another,” he said.

However, the use of corticosteroid medicines can cause swelling. “Croticotherapy has the short-term effect of retaining fluid in the body, giving an edema effect. More time she can do a reallocation of fat in some regions. The face is one of them. The person is left with what we call ‘cushingoid facies’, she explained.

read more about celebrities in iBahia.com and follow the Portal on Google News