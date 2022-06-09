Joinville opens two health posts for vaccination on Saturday; see schedules

Joinville registered an increase in the demand for immunization in the Basic Family Health Units (UBSF). In the first weeks of this year, the average of doses applied per day, considering all vaccines available in the units, was 6,700 doses. Last week, this number reached 19,000 doses.

For this reason, this Saturday, 11, the Health Department will carry out a task force in two units, exclusively to meet the demands of immunization. The flu, measles, Covid-19 vaccines, among others available in the immunization schedule, will be offered.

“Due to the great demand for vaccines, we are reorganizing the dynamics of our vaccination rooms, considering the necessary preparation logistics. At the same time, we will carry out this task force to continue advancing in immunization”, explains Health Secretary Andrei Kolaceke.

See units and schedules

The exclusive service for immunization takes place from 8 am to 12 pm on Saturday, 11. It is necessary to present an identification document with photo and vaccination card. Only two units will provide the service:

– Edla Jordan, at Avenida Paulo Schroeder, 2605, Petrópolis;

– Vila Nova Headquarters, Rua XV de Novembro, 8436, Vila Nova).

