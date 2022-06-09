Jundiaí opens vaccination of the additional dose of covid for people aged 55 to 59

Adding the number of people between 50 and 59 years old and health professionals, Jundiaí has ​​almost 80 thousand people. This is the new audience that is entitled to receive the second additional dose, the so-called D4 against covid-19. For better organization of the flow and agility in service, the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS), in this first stage, will serve people aged 55 to 59, in addition to health workers, with the scheduling system for application. The opening of the agenda will be staggered next Wednesday (8), from 11 am for application on Saturday (11), in several Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the city and in Parque da Uva (on foot).

According to the UGPS technician responsible for organizing the application, Ana Paula Rosa, the expectation is to offer 13 thousand places for the day. “With the experience we have of covid-19 vaccination and the public, scheduling is the format that will bring greater comfort to users, as they will have a time for the application and will be able to choose the closest available address for receiving the vaccine”, she comments.

The application will be made for people aged 55 to 59 who have received the last dose 122 days ago (four months). Health workers, in addition to meeting the deadline, will have to present a document from the class council to prove the activity or proof of a link with the Health Service.

The schedule will be released by the Jundiaí City Hall website and also by the Jundiaí APP. At 11 am, the agenda will be opened for the population aged between 55 and 59 years. At 15:00, schedules will be opened for health professionals.