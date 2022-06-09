Justin Bieber postpones concerts and reveals he is not in good health

the fans of Justin bieber will have to wait to see the singer on stage. On Tuesday, June 7th, the singer announced the postponement of upcoming shows. He made the decision because of a worsening in his health. In 2020, the artist revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection.

The disease causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, general malaise, lack of disposition, in addition to joint pain and skin lesions.

In Instagram stories, Justin wrote: “I can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my illness is getting worse. My heart breaks knowing that I need to postpone these upcoming shows (doctor’s orders). To all my fans, I love you guys so much and I’m going to rest and be okay.”

UNDERSTAND THE DISEASE

Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks and the first symptom is a red spot that appears in the area where the person was bitten. This is considered the first stage of the pathology, which can have flu-like signs, such as malaise and tiredness.

Discovered in 1976, Lyme disease got its name because of the existence of a considerable number of cases in the city of Lyme, in Connecticut, in the United States. According to a report by Merck and Co. Inc., this is the most common insect-borne infection in the US. In Brazil, the disease, which is little reported, was first diagnosed in 1992.

Although it can be treated, Lyme disease has symptoms that cause extreme discomfort to the patient, such as severe headaches, stiff neck and weakness. These problems can last for months.

Last January 8th, Justin bieber used social networks to talk about the diagnosis of the disease. “While a lot of people kept saying that Justin Bieber was trash, or taking drugs, these people failed to realize that I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” she wrote. The singer cited that his skin, brain function, energy and general health were all affected because of his condition.