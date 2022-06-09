know what speed will be reached

Although Wi-Fi 6 is still new, the main manufacturers have already announced chips with support for Wi-Fi 7, its successor. The idea is to meet the demands of the next generation — such as 8k streaming, virtual reality and cloud gaming.

Wi-fi 7 promises to innovate mainly in speed, lower latency and greater stability. Speaking of numbers, the new technology will be 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, will have speeds of up to 40 Gbps and higher bandwidth and lower latency, even on servers more congested. The new devices will feature speeds of more than 33 Gbps.

But what is the difference between wi-fi 7 and wi-fi 6 anyway? Firstly, the older one only offers two frequency bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), wi-fi 7 uses three frequency bands -as already mentioned and wi-fi 7 is faster and more efficient than wi-fi. fi 6 .

In Brazil, the most used is still wi-fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac) with a width from 80 MHz to 160 MHz and a 5 GHz band, which guarantees a maximum speed of 1 Gb/s.

The creation of new ancillary technologies, such as multilink operations, 4K QAM and automated frequency coordination, supported the promises made by the manufacturers.

With multilink operation, it will be possible to combine a 5 GHz band with another 6 GHz, thus becoming just one connection – and using both bands to send and receive data.

Another technology is 4K QAM. In summary, QAM is a way of sending several bits of information at the same time of a transmission, overlapping signals of different amplitudes and phases.

Finally, automated frequency coordination will mainly help to avoid external frequencies. The website Spectrum brings a good example of this: in the United States, federal agencies, such as NASA, often use the 6 GHz band to communicate with geostationary satellites — and these agencies do not like interference with their signals. Thus, the technology allows Wi-Fi to enter the band, making it possible to coordinate and circumvent errant signals.

The bad news is that, so far, Wi-Fi 7 is just a sketch. It is not expected to be certified by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) until at least 2024.