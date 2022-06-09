Less is more? Nothing Phone 1 gets a release date

Nothing Phone 1, one of the most anticipated smartphones of recent times, already has an official release date: july 12more precisely at 12:00 (Brasilia time).

We already talked about this new device here at Gizmodo Brazil. The cell phone is the first from Nothing, a brand created by Swedish businessman Carl Pei – known for being the co-founder and former director of Chinese OnePlus.

The promise is that the minimalist model in design and with honest hardware, brings differentials, offering a unique experience and fast and smooth usability. However, it is still unclear how the new brand intends to compete directly with other major manufacturers in the market.

For now, it is known that the new smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will have an operating system with a minimalist design based on Android, Nothing OS, which even has a launcher in the Play Store for testing on any device. .

According to Pei, the Phone 1 will run a system with the best features of pure Android, have minimal additions from Nothing, and adopt an open ecosystem. The video of the presentation – held in March – can be seen in its entirety below:

What do the rumors say about the Nothing Phone 1?

According to a leak from the TechDroider, the Nothing Phone 1 will have a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, it will have flat edges and a front camera arranged in a central hole.

[EXCLUSIVE] Nothing Phone 1 Display Specs – 6.55″ OLED Display

– 1080 x 2400

– Flat Edges | in China pic.twitter.com/Wm1U5gFLFc — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 5, 2022

Also, to align with the design of the Ear 1 headphones, also from Nothing, the back of the Phone 1 will be transparent, allowing you to see the components inside the phone. As pointed out by Android Policerumors indicate that the device will go on sale from the 21st of July.