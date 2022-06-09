Marcelo Miranda is acquitted by the TRF-1 of conviction to return R$ 25 million to the health of Tocantins | Tocantins

Ex-secretary Henrique Barsanulfo Furtado and ex-undersecretary Petrônio Bezerra Lola were also acquitted.

They had been convicted in 2017 of irregularly hiring Oscip Brasil to manage state hospitals. At the time, the Federal Court also sentenced Marcelo Miranda to the loss of public service, but he appealed and remained in office until he was impeached months later for using slush funds during the elections.

The investigation began in 2007, after a report by the Federal Court of Auditors and the Federal Public Ministry pointed out indications of irregularities in the contracting of the Civil Society Organization of Public Interest (Oscip). The case began to run in court in 2008.

The decision of the 4th class of the TRF-1 has not yet been published, but the extract of the decision was released on May 31. “The Panel unanimously granted the appeals of Marcelo de Carvalho Miranda and Henrique Barsanulfo Furtado, deeming the impropriety action brought against them to be unfounded, extending the effects of the dismissal to Petrônio Bezerra Lola”, says an excerpt from the document.

The contracted organization, according to the investigation at the time, would have been created less than two years before taking control of 14 hospitals in the state. The suspicion of the Federal Public Ministry is that the institution did not have the technical capacity to perform the service.

The report authorizing the group to participate in the bidding was signed by Henrique Barsanulfo Furtado and Petrônio Bezerra Lola, at the time secretary and undersecretary of Health, respectively. Petronius died in 2016.

In 2017, the former governor was ordered to return the money that would have been embezzled, pay a fine equivalent to 100 times his salary as governor and be banned from making contracts with the government.

In addition to the civil lawsuit, former governor Marcelo Miranda also responds to a criminal action in the same case, in which he was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He also appealed to the TRF and is awaiting a new trial.