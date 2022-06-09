Modern Warfare 2 has 1st trailer released

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was officially revealed by Activision this Wednesday (8). With improved visuals, new combat mechanics and the return of Task Force 141 in a big way, the shooter promises to revive the nostalgia of the MW arc with lots of action and big moments.

The Modern Warfare 2 gameplay trailer shows more details of the new mechanics and confirms dynamic approaches to combat. According to the images, standing upside down on ropes and stealthily eliminating enemies in the waters will be just some new features of the gameplay system, which comes fully revitalized and will define the explosive scenes with Price, Gaz, Soap and Ghost.

Check out the first trailer for the new game below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. Players who pre-purchase will be entitled to open beta access.

Modern Warfare II gameplay at Summer Game Fest

This Thursday (9), during the Summer Game Fest screening, more details about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign will be revealed. Also, fans can look forward to the presence of Gotham Knights, The Callisto Protocol, the DLC Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course and much more, among dozens of attractions. Click here to learn more.