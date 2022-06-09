Monkeypox confirmed in Brazil; ICMS project can reduce electricity bill by 12%; Assistance of R$ 2.5 thousand for victims of the rains; INSS sets new deadline in cases of system failure

The first case of monkeypox in Brazil was confirmed yesterday, 8, in the city of São Paulo. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been monitoring epidemiological surveillance since May, but no deaths have been recorded so far in the 29 countries considered endemic for the virus.

Another important news for Brazilians is a bill to limit ICMS on products considered essential. If approved, Aneel estimates an average reduction of 12% in energy bills.

Us Thursday’s highlights9, also see the aid of R$ 2,500 for victims of the rains in Pernambuco, and the new INSS deadlines in case of failures in the website or application system.

First case of monkeypox in Brazil confirmed

The State Health Department of São Paulo confirmed yesterday, 8, the first case of monkeypox in Brazil. The patient, who is 41 years old and lives in the state capital, recently traveled to Spain.

“The samples from the case are still being analyzed by the Adolfo Lutz Institute,” the authorities said. According to the report, the patient registered the first symptoms on May 28, and remains isolated at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases, in the West Zone of the capital.

The secretariat said that “it is awaiting the results of the examination, by the State Government, of the second suspected case of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the capital”.

The City of São Paulo also monitors a 26-year-old woman hospitalized with suspicion of having contracted the disease, but with no history of travel abroad. Mayor Ricardo Nunes reported that the patient’s health status is good, and that her family members and close people are also being monitored.

Another eight cases are under investigation in Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Roraima and Santa Catarina, according to the Ministry of Health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 780 cases of the disease have been confirmed worldwide so far, with no reported deaths.

Electricity bill may drop 12% with ICMS limit approval

The electricity tariff for Brazilians can be on average 12% cheaper with the approval of the project that limits ICMS on products considered essential, calculates the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). The text has already passed the Chamber and is awaiting analysis in the Senate.

The Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services is a state tax with an important weight on most products sold in Brazil. It corresponds to a good part of the revenue of the states.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s proposal is to limit the ICMS tax rate on energy, natural gas, public transport and telecommunications to 17%. According to Aneel, the tax corresponded to more than 21% of the total value of electricity bills in May.

To guarantee the approval of the project, the government wants to create compensation for the states. The loss of revenue estimated by the state finance secretaries is in the region of R$ 100 billion.

Aid of R$ 2.5 for the population of Pernambuco affected by the rains

The government of Pernambuco announced aid of up to R$2,500 for families affected by the rains that caused more than 120 deaths in the state. The amount will be paid to residents of the city of Recife who were left homeless or displaced after the disaster.

To receive, you must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). The city hall will send agents to the affected areas to gather information about the eventual winners.

The payment of the allowance of R$ 2,500 will be made in a single installment and can be accumulated with the housing allowance. Regarding this benefit, the mayor of the city announced an increase from R$200 to R$300 in the value of the monthly transfer.

More than 30 cities have already declared a state of emergency and must receive help from the state and federal government. Authorities confirmed 128 deaths from the tragedy, including babies, children and teenagers.

INSS extends deadline for when there are system failures

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) has extended the deadline for sending documents over the internet for policyholders who face failures in the systems of the Meu INSS website or application. The change was published by means of an ordinance in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In case of technical unavailability of more than three hours, consecutive or not, the deadline will be extended until 11:59 pm on the business day following the resolution of the problem.

“Data transmission failures between external public workstations and the public communication network, as well as technical impossibility resulting from failures in equipment or user programs, will not characterize unavailability”, says the ordinance.

The INSS will have to register what happened in the report of interruptions of operation, which is publicly disclosed.

The extension will also be guaranteed until the next business day “when the unavailability of the system is due to stoppages foreseen in the programmed stop calendars, update window, change or implementation of systems”.