Moto G42 is a budget smartphone with Snapdragon 680 and 50MP camera – All in Technology

After several leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally made the Moto G42 official. It arrives in Brazil with a 6.4-inch FHD+ G-OLED screen that houses a circular notch for the 16MP front camera. At the rear, there is a 50MP main lens along with two other 8MP and 2MP auxiliary sensors.

Speaking of hardware, the Moto G42 includes a Snapdragon 680 processor that works together with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. However, Motorola has added a microSD slot for additional storage in case the user needs more space.

The Motorola Moto G42 is not yet available for purchase at Motorola’s official store in Brazil.

To keep everything running longer, the model features a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboCharge technology. Other features include support for NFC, P2 headphone jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.4 inch Full HD+ G-OLED

6.4 inch Full HD+ G-OLED Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core RAM: 4GB

4GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 20W fast charging

5,000mAh with support for 20W fast charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: NFC support, P2 headphone jack, microSD card slot.

Availability

Although Motorola has presented the Moto G42 in Brazil, its availability has not yet been revealed. However, sales are expected to start within the next few weeks.