Multiple myeloma treatment guidelines may be updated in SUS

At the end of May, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) opened a public consultation on the update of the Diagnostic and Therapeutic Guidelines (DDT) for multiple myeloma, the second most frequent type of blood cancer in the world. world. Despite being considered rare, the World Health Organization (WHO) recorded more than 176,000 new cases in 2020. In Brazil, between 2008 and 2017, 27,100 people with the diagnosis were treated in the Unified Health System (SUS), according to data. of the Oncology Observatory.

Myeloma affects the hematological system, affecting the cells responsible for producing antibodies, known as plasma cells. When they mutate, they become malignant and multiply in an uncontrolled way, generating their accumulation in the bone marrow and compromising the production of other blood cells. Malignant plasma cells produce an abnormal protein called a monoclonal protein.

Instead of performing their normal function, altered plasma cells cause significant damage to the individual’s health. With the advancement of this disordered multiplication of abnormal cells, patients often feel discomfort as warning signs. The first of these is low back pain which, because it is generic, is sometimes not associated with the pathology. In addition, other problems arise as a result of cancer, which, for this reason, is characterized as “multiple”.

“The patient may begin to present anemia, due to this proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow. It can cause kidney failure in 30% to 40% of people. The diseased antibody is filtered by the kidney, causing an inflammatory process. As a result, it is common for many patients to face kidney failure, sometimes even needing dialysis,” explains Angelo Maiolino, coordinating physician for Hematology at the Americas Centro de Oncologia Integrado.





In addition to the damage generated in the kidneys, it is common for myeloma to trigger frequent bone injuries, leading to constant fractures due to the weakening of the bone. Patients also tend to be more susceptible to infectious processes, as the defense system does not function properly.

As it presents a great burden of symptoms, multiple myeloma compromises the quality of life of patients from the beginning of the disease. In attention to the health of these individuals, the proposal to update the DDT was presented in 2022. For Maiolino, this review is fundamental, since the last one was only carried out in 2015.

“Over the past seven years, there has been very significant progress in the treatment of multiple myeloma, with the regulatory approval of several new drugs. This requires an urgent update of this DDT.”

In practice, DDT is not an absolute rule of what should be used in the SUS, however it is a guideline regarding treatment. For this reason, it is necessary that the drugs and tests available in Brazil are present in the documentation, as well as the new possibilities of drugs. In this way, the patient has access to a variety of care that is related to the illness.

With regard to public consultation, Maiolino explains that the action is important, since the medical community, patients and society as a whole can express their views on the matter. The doctor also points out that myeloma is one of the types of cancer where, in recent years, there has been the greatest evolution in terms of new drugs.

“Although we understand that DDT is not a specific determination, it is a guideline. So it is very important that this is in this guide. Therefore, Conitec and the Ministry of Health open the public consultation. This is the moment. Then, when it’s published, who knows when there’s going to be a new one? It is difficult, a lengthy process, but the renewal has to be done at a shorter frequency to meet the progress of the treatment”, he informs.

The public consultation is open until June 15, 2022 and can receive recommendations from any adult over 18 years of age through the website:

Other information about the disease

According to data from the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF), about 29% of patients took more than a year to receive a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. 20% had an inconclusive diagnosis and 37% went through more than three doctors to finally be diagnosed. It is estimated that 7,600,000 new cases are identified per year in Brazil.

Although there is an incidence in the number of positive diagnoses, the cause of the hematological anomaly remains unknown. Some cancers are directly related to external factors. Melanoma, for example, has a great influence of sun exposure, as well as breast cancer (BRCA +) has the family component as a risk group. However, not all types of cancer have well-established environmental or genetic relationships.

“Myeloma does not have a clear cause. It is not genetic, but we know that families who have this type of cancer are more likely to have it. There are also situations that promote it, such as exposure to certain chemical agents and radiation. theories of this type, but there is no clear proof”, explains Maiolino.

