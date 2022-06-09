Municipality of Pelotas

THE Pelotas City Hall will begin the application of fourth dose against coronavirus us Health professionals from this Thursday (9). For this, the Municipal Health Department prepared a schedule, starting with the largest health services, and another by age group, for the other workers in the area. On the 9th, the doses will be sent to hospitals and public health services.

On the 13th, the Municipality also starts an action aimed at immunizing other health professionals at the Pelotas Campus of the Instituto Federal Sul Rio-grandense. The activity continues on the 14th and 15th, according to age groups. In sequence, after these three dates, on the 18th (Saturday), there will be vaccination for health professionals at Casa da Vacina and at the Trailer that will be at the 28th Fenadoce.

The SMS also clarifies that those workers in the area who are 50 years old or older can also be immunized in the age group of the general population and seek other vaccination points, intended for this public, such as Basic Health Units.

The Municipality also informs that after the schedule of the 18th, health professionals who were unable to attend the places offered, will be able to look for any of the vaccination points in the city that are available for the rest of the population.

Check the vaccination schedule for health professionals

– Thursday and Friday (9 and 10/06) – Distribution of doses to hospitals and other public health services.

– Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (13, 14 and 15/06) – Action at the IFsul Pelotas Campus for health professionals, according to age group, from 8 am to 5 pm:

Day 13 – professionals aged 40 and over

Day 14 – Professionals aged 30 and over

Day 15 – Professionals aged 18 and over

– Saturday (18/06) – Application of the fourth dose to healthcare professionals at Casa da Vacina (from 10 am to 3 pm) and at the Trailer at Fenadoce (from 1 pm to 5 pm).

Documents

All health professionals who attend to receive the application of the second booster against the coronavirus must present the indicated documentation: portfolio of the council of the category to which they belong or proof of work in the health service; identity document, CPF or SUS card (preferably); and proof of residency (optional).

The SMS also guides that those who do not have a board card must present a work card or paycheck stating that the employing company is a health service. If you do not have any of these, you will have to present a declaration from the health service with the stamp and signature of the person in charge.

Addresses of vaccination sites

– Vaccine Trailer: according to the day’s itinerary. On the 18th (Saturday), it will be at Fenadoce, Centro de Eventos, entrance via Avenida Pinheiro Machado, 3390 (outdoor area, near Education in Traffic)

– Casa da Vacina: Rua General Neto, 1707 (between Professor Araújo and Marcílio Dias streets, next to Ceron)