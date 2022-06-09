NASA plans ‘DAVINCI’ mission to reach the surface of Venus; see details

named from DAVINCI missionbut no necessary reference to Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519)a NASA announced that it plans to reach the soil of Venus in an initiative scheduled to take place in the year 2031.

Through a statement published on its official website, the space agency reinforced that it will be the first to study the planet through flybys and surface exploration.

As reinforced by the portal FayerWayera Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging (in Portuguese, Investigation of noble gases in the deep atmosphere of Venus, chemistry and imaging), will be the third mission to the planet Venusshortly after: Pioneer (1978) and Magellan (early 1990s).

NASA mission deadlines

The space agency explained that the forecast is that in 2029, the spacecraft will be in the orbit of Venus and that two years later, in 2031, it will reach its surface.

the director of DAVINCI and researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center from the state of Maryland, Jim Garvinshared some details about the mission: “This dataset of chemical, environmental, and descending images will paint a picture of the layered atmosphere of Venus, as well as how it interacts with the surface in the mountains of Alpha Regio, which is twice the size of Texas.”he said.

“The measurements will allow us to assess historical aspects of the atmosphere, as well as detect special types of rocks on the surface, such as granites, while also looking for telltale landscape features that can inform us about erosion or other formation processes.”added.

It is worth remembering that one of the objectives of the DAVINCI mission will be to investigate whether at some point there were oceans on Venus.