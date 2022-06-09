Netflix could buy Roku for $13 billion, leak says

According to information from a internal leakage of rock, The Netflix may be getting ready for acquire streaming device maker – the deal can go out for $13 billion (about R$ 63 billion at the current price). In fact, the company’s shares rose 7% after the rumors spread on the internet, while the owner of Stranger Things continues to fall.

Roku’s market cap is currently valued at around $13 billion and the sale would come as no surprise as Comcast has considered buying the platform in 2021. Netflix and Roku have not commented about the information officially.

Speculation about the sale increased after the company closed the trading window for its shares, a period when employees can sell the assets. The closing of the trading window normally happens when companies are about to announce important news – so it is possible to prevent a sale if someone has inside information.

Some time ago, the CEO of Netflix stated that the company would not develop its own device, but the executive’s current opinion may be different.Source: Unsplash

Netflix and Roku together?

The sale may also be an option for Roku due to the problems that have occurred in recent years, as company value has dropped from US$ 60 billion to just over US$ 10 billion after the decrease in demand for its products. Even so, Roku’s advertising platform generated $647 million in the first quarter of the year alone.

In this way, the company can really be an option to help increase Netflix advertising, especially after the recent drop in subscribers to the streaming platform. According to the website Business Insidera senior Roku official stated that a deal between the companies “would align well in terms of culture, business and current value [da Roku]”.