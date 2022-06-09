New bluetooth feature promises to end the “shhh” at the movies

The Bluetooth SIG organization has announced a new communication standard that will allow you to connect an unlimited number of audio devices via bluetooth.

Dubbed “Auracast”, the new feature can be used, for example, to transmit audio from a single smartphone to several nearby headphones or to several speakers at the same time.

The novelty, of course, has the potential to generate new applications. For example, theaters can now stream audio from a particular movie directly to viewers’ headphones or headsets, providing better audio and a more immersive experience.

This would also help to drown out potential outside noises from the environment and other people in the screening room. It’s the end of that famous “shhh” to end the side conversations during the movie.

Other applications of the new bluetooth feature

Silent televisions in public places – such as offices, airports or gyms – will also be able to transmit audio to the headphones via the Auracast feature. Additionally, travelers at an airport will receive flight announcements, gate changes, departure times and other travel information directly to their private audio device.

Auracast can also provide a standardized and consistent listening experience of public broadcasts for people with hearing loss. “The ability to stream and share audio using bluetooth technology will reshape personal audio and enable venues and public spaces to deliver audio experiences that improve visitor satisfaction and increase accessibility,” said Mark Powell, CEO of Bluetooth SIG.

According to the organization, connecting to an Auracast broadcast will be similar to how it is done today when connecting to a Wi-Fi network. Just activate the feature and the broadcasts available in the vicinity will appear in a list.

Bluetooth has been around for over 20 years, however, the latest version of the technology (5.2) allows you to connect only 8 devices at the same time, as long as they are of different types. That is, if you connect a headset, it is not possible to connect another headset at the same time.

Second, the Bluetooth SIG’s Auracast feature is expected to be released in the coming months.