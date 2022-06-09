New Covid-19 Symptoms Discovered and Diagnosed | WH3 – System 103 – Radio Ray of Light – Radio Leader

These were the new official Covid-19 symptoms included in the list of signs for the disease in the UK. Studies by the country’s National Health Service (NHS) have released the nine health complications in adults that may likely be coronavirus.
At least five variants circulate around the world that still concern health authorities. They are considered to be more transmissible and at greater risk of leading to severe cases: alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron. The names of the Greek alphabet were given by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to facilitate communication, report cases and reduce prejudice.
Variants cause the virus to be modified and not completely eradicated. In addition, they are also responsible for making a patient who has already contracted Covid-19 become reinfected with the disease.
In this way, the more the Covid-19 virus circulates, through the movement of people, the more opportunity it will have to mutate. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce the risk of contamination between people is to vaccinate against the disease (with all necessary doses, according to the vaccination schedule).
In addition, it is also important that people continue to have hygiene habits, to contain contamination such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, leaving environments well ventilated whenever possible, avoiding agglomerations and reducing close contact with people as much as possible. many people, especially in closed spaces.