New Covid-19 Symptoms Discovered and Diagnosed | WH3 – System 103 – Radio Ray of Light – Radio Leader

These were the new official Covid-19 symptoms included in the list of signs for the disease in the UK. Studies by the country’s National Health Service (NHS) have released the nine health complications in adults that may likely be coronavirus.

At least five variants circulate around the world that still concern health authorities. They are considered to be more transmissible and at greater risk of leading to severe cases: alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron. The names of the Greek alphabet were given by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to facilitate communication, report cases and reduce prejudice.