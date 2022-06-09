Patient hospitalized with suspected monkeypox in SP traveled to countries with outbreak of the disease – News

The second suspected case of monkey pox in the state of São Paulo – and the eighth in Brazil – is a 41-year-old man who is hospitalized in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas. He recently traveled to two countries that are at the top of the list of confirmed diagnoses of the disease: Portugal and Spain.

In a note, the State Health Department said this Wednesday (8) that “the samples of the case are still being analyzed by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, which is the reference, and the Central Laboratory for Public Health (Lacen) in São Paulo. “.

The Municipal Health Department of the capital reported that the case was notified on June 7, and the patient has been hospitalized since the previous day.

The man had his first symptoms (fever and body aches) on May 28.

Another case, unrelated to this patient, is also being investigated – it is a 26-year-old girl, with no history of traveling abroad.

According to the Ministry of Health, another six cases are under investigation in the following states: Ceará (1), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Rio Grande do Sul (1), Rondônia (2) and Santa Catarina (1).

Real-time monitoring of the Global.health initiative, which includes researchers from universities such as Harvard and Oxford, shows that Spain is the second country in the world in terms of the number of monkeypox cases (225), followed by Portugal (191).

The UK tops the list with 322 cases, the vast majority of them in England.


