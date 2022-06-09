Play without Xbox: Samsung TVs get xCloud in late June

It’s been a while since Microsoft announced the idea of ​​creating an environment for gamers that doesn’t depend on a console inside the house, with xCloud, the company’s cloud service (in the past, it even commented on the arrival of the service would arrive on TVs ). Starting June 30th, all 2022 models and beyond Samsung TVs will have the Xbox App on the Gaming Huballowing users play various xCloud titles on their televisions without the need for a video game.

Integration will be very simple: just download the app, connect your Game Pass Ultimate account and connect a Bluetooth controller, which can be from the Xbox itself or several others, including the DualShock 4 or the DualSense of the PlayStation. The list of joysticks was not revealed, but apparently, it just needs to have a Bluetooth connection to work.

Despite the need for a signature, it is worth remembering that Fortnite was recently added to the catalog without the need to pay a monthly fee (ie: if you want to test the service, just access the Fortnite). New users can also subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate for a lower price of R$5.

Unfortunately, it looks like the new feature will only be present on 2022 Samsung TVs and nothing has been said about a support for older models. Samsung has also shared that GeForce Now and Stadia will be compatible with the devices.

Initially, the Xbox app with xCloud will only be available on Samsung TVs, but Microsoft has also commented that it wants to form new partnerships with other TV brands in the future. In addition, the company revealed that two new countries will be compatible with xCloud: Argentina and New Zealand (and will already benefit from the app on TV).

xCloud, via the Xbox App, arrives on Samsung 2022 TVs on June 30th.