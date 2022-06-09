PM strikes genitals: in addition to being violent, approach can affect the testicle – 06/08/2022

The video that recorded a policewoman hitting two men with armfuls on their genitals went viral and began to be investigated by the São Paulo Military Police. The approach would have taken place in Brasilândia, north of the capital of São Paulo, and was considered outside the protocols of the PM by the group Tortura Não Mais.

“In addition to the abuse of authority, which is violence, the constraint practiced, we can have the crime of sexual harassment,” said the organization’s lawyer Ariel de Castro Alves, a specialist in human rights and public security.

pain and risk

Only those who have been hit in the private parts know how much it can hurt. Suffering a blow to the testicles can cause very intense pain and other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and even fainting.

This is because this is a region rich in nerve endings. In addition, the testicles are not protected by a thick layer of dermis, as are other areas of great sensitivity in the body, such as the fingertips.

Although it is more common in athletes, especially those who play impact sports, a blow to the testicles can happen several times in a lifetime, leaving any man worried about his health.

In most cases, the blow does not cause any serious consequences other than pain.

It is usually not necessary to go to the hospital after a blow to the testicles, but the impact can be severe when:

the pain does not improve within two hours

there is strong seasickness

the testicles remain swollen

presence of blood in the urine

fever develops shortly after the blow for no other apparent reason

A few simple tips can be followed to ease the pain:

Apply cold compresses to the intimate area to reduce swelling;

Avoid intense physical activity that involves running or jumping, for example;

Wear tighter underwear to support the testicles.

If the pain doesn’t subside with the above care, try a pain reliever. But if the pain persists, it is very important to see a doctor, because severe pain is a possible sign of a more serious complication.

Any contusion of the scrotum can lead to structural damage, generating hematomas inside or outside the testicles, rupture of the testicular capsule, hematocele, hydrocele, dislocations, twists and even tissue rupture.

What can happen?

A blow can cause epididymitis, when the epididymis (the portion that connects the testicle to the vas deferens) becomes inflamed, causing pain and swelling. In these cases, the inflammation usually gets better on its own.

If it is stronger, there may be dislocation of the testicle, when the organ is over the hip bone. This type of injury is more common in motorcycle accidents. In these cases, the man stops feeling one of the testicles and, therefore, must go to the hospital to correct the problem.

Another consequence could be testicular torsion, which happens when the blow causes the testicle to rise and rotate freely, leading to torsion of the spermatic cord. In this case, in addition to pain and swelling at the site, one testicle is higher than the other. Treatment should be done as soon as possible with surgery to place the testicle in the correct position and allow blood to pass through, preventing the organ from dying.

A very strong blow, caused by a traffic accident, for example, can even rupture the testicle – which would cause swelling, vomiting or fainting. These cases also need to be treated quickly with surgery.

Infertility, a concern that is often very common after a blow to the testicles, is a very rare consequence that usually only happens when there is almost complete destruction of the testicles or when treatment is not started quickly.