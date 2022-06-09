Promising drug to treat cancer arrives in Brazil in August; understand – News

The start of commercialization of dostarlimab (Jemperli) in the country is scheduled for August, according to pharmaceutical company GSK Brasil. In an American study, colorectal tumors from patients who received the drug for six months disappeared. However, here, the drug is only approved for the treatment of a rare type of endometrial cancer (tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus).

Dostarlimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interaction of the PD-1 protein with the PD-L1 and PD-L2 ligands – this interaction is related to blocking antitumor responses. It is as if the substance released the handbrake of the immune system to fight the tumor.

In Brazil, the release is for the treatment of recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer with repair enzyme deficiency (dMMR) or high microsatellite instability (MSI-H), which progresses during or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. This disease is rare and generally has a poor prognosis.





A study by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and released at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, showed that 14 patients who received dostarlimab for six months, administered every three weeks, had complete clinical response. In other words, the tumor disappeared.

The standard treatment for this type of cancer involves radiation therapy, chemotherapy and often surgery – some patients need an ostomy. Immunotherapy, on the other hand, is less aggressive and leaves fewer sequelae.

“With this study, we are now able to identify a part of the patients who benefit greatly from immunotherapy”, says Tulio Pfiffer, an oncologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, referring to patients with warm tumors (with dMMR) in the initial phase of illness. “It seems that immunotherapy will replace a long and heavy treatment that used to leave a lot of sequels.”

Pfiffer highlights that the study has “extremely promising initial results”, but it is necessary to analyze the progress of patients in the medium and long term. He also states that tests on larger scales are needed. The American study involved just 18 people – four are still undergoing treatment. “To change the treatment paradigm, we carry out studies with hundreds or thousands of patients.”

According to the specialist, the discovery opens horizons for the treatment of patients with hot tumors in the initial phase. “Possibly this benefit is not restricted to dostarlimab alone. Other monoclonal antibodies of the same class can give a very similar result.”

GSK Brasil said that the result “surprised positively” and that, therefore, the pharmaceutical company will develop studies in patients with early stage or locally affected rectal cancer. “This data can bring a new perspective to these patients”, highlighted the pharmacist in a note.





