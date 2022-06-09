Resident Evil 4 will be one of the attractions of Capcom Showcase

The Capcom Showcase next Monday (13) will feature a game recently announced by the publisher: Resident Evil 4 Remake. The reimagining of a classic from the franchise was presented at State of Play, but the publisher wants to show a little more of the title at its own event.

With a short video where scenes from the game quickly appear on the screen, Capcom broke the news on social media. Look:

Prepare for a fresh new look at Resident Evil 4 in the #CapcomShowcase livestream! 📅 June 13th

🕒 3:00 PM PDT / 11:00 PM BST

📺 https://t.co/6YrGfKTrkW#RE4 pic.twitter.com/QA8cZAJKjq — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) June 8, 2022

In addition to Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom has promised updates “on previously announced titles”. Thus, the expectation is for a possible reveal of Resident Evil Village DLC – which has been in production since June 2021 and can be free.

Leon and Ashley’s return will take place on March 24, 2023, with versions for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Jacket worn by Leon in Resident Evil 4 Remake exists in real life

In the Resident Evil 4 Remake reveal trailer, Leon wears a jacket produced by Schott NYC The price of the garment is $1,495. Check out the look here!