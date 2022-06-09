Residents of neighborhoods with more cases of chikungunya complain about garbage and standing water

The Prefeito José Walter neighborhood was the place in Fortaleza that recorded the highest number of chikungunya cases in the Capital in 2022. There were 189 records of people with arbovirus from January to the beginning of June. The data is from the results of serology laboratory tests published in the Daily Disease Monitoring System (Simda) in Fortaleza.

About the subject









In the neighborhood, residents complain about irregular garbage disposal points and places with standing water, which can be conducive to the creation of mosquito outbreaks. Aedes aegyptivector of the disease.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Working in the Praça da Terceira Passo do José Walter, the saleswoman Daniele Pereira, 28, complains about the garbage left by the local population. “This garbage is taken out every day. A truck has already passed earlier, another one passes later. But tomorrow you can come and everything is full”, she says.

Housewife Meyrilandes Campelo Bessa, 47, needs to walk on the asphalt when she passes in front of José Walter’s Youth and Adult Education Center, on her way to her son’s school. The reason is the amount of garbage accumulated around the neighborhood’s Ceja, which also has a channel with polluted water.

Shoes, pieces of wood, plastic containers, bags and food scraps are thrown on the bank of the canal. She says she feels frustration when organizing the house so as not to leave stagnant water, but still find garbage points near her residence.

“I know many people with chikungunya. My mother has the disease, she is 74 years old. Today she is walking, but in pain. The City Hall car even cleans, but people have no conscience. This brings diseases, but they don’t care”, complains Meyrilandes.

Jardim das Oliveiras is vice-leader in cases of chikungunya

In the Jardim das Oliveiras neighborhood, which has the second highest number of cases in the Capital, with 149 records, housewife Jamile Alves de Andrade, 41, also shares that everyone on your street caught the disease. She attributes the large number of outbreaks to a part of the street that constantly has standing water, even after backfilling.

“Here there were a lot of mosquitoes, on my street there began to be a lot of people who were getting sick. We started to apply insecticide, repellent, but we can’t handle them all [os mosquitos]. We ended up taking it,” he says. Symptoms started on Mother’s Day in early May in Jamile and her two young children. After a month, she is still in pain.

Jamile also reports that in the vicinity of his house there are garbage points that are cleaned on a recurring basis, but the population continues to dispose of them. After a health agent stated that there were no mosquito outbreaks in her house after an inspection, Jamile believes that the breeding sites are in these neighborhoods.

Sought by O POVO, the Secretariat of Regional Management of Fortaleza (Seger) stated that it has scheduled for this Wednesday, 8th, the sending of cleaning teams to carry out the collection of garbage placed irregularly in the points visited by O POVO in the neighborhood. Mayor Jose Walter. The folder warned that the population should dispose of garbage properly and only on days when the collection is carried out. Cleaning requests can be made by the population through Central 156, by phone or app, or at the headquarters of the regional secretariats.

About the subject









Outbreak started in Regional VI

According to the coordinator of Health Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza, Nélio Morais, the 2022 chikungunya outbreak in Fortaleza started in the neighborhoods of Regional VI and II, such as Jardim das Oliveiras, Cidade dos Trabalhadores and Sapiranga. However, from the end of March, a new outbreak began to be recorded in Regional V, in neighborhoods such as Prefeito José Walter, Mondubim and Planalto Ayrton Senna.

“This outbreak today already has more cases than the one in Regional VI. And that’s why we’ve been, since January, making numerous special interventions in these areas”, he says. Fortaleza has 4,923 cases and registered one death from chikungunya this year, which raises an alert for the coordinator. “This is a warning especially for the elderly population.” The number of registrations is already 80 times greater than in 2021 in the same period.

According to Nélio, the impossibility of carrying out home visits during the pandemic and the demobilization of actions to combat arboviruses during 2020 and 2021 are factors that influence the number of cases registered in the Capital. Nélio does not rule out the possibility of a chikungunya epidemic in Fortaleza, since the month of June is considered decisive to intensify actions to combat arboviruses and to reach stability in cases in July.

People with chikungunya sequelae can go to polyclinics and hospitals

In addition to having a complicated acute phase, with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and body aches, chikungunya can cause patients to have joint pain for a long time after the illness. Nélio advises that these people seek out polyclinics and hospitals in Fortaleza for a consultation with specialists, such as a rheumatologist, and to have access to exams. Treatments that alleviate symptoms may be prescribed.

Check out the neighborhoods with the highest number of chikungunya cases in Fortaleza

Mayor Jose Walter: 189 Garden of Olives: 149 Employee City: 108 Luciano Cavalcante: 64 Mondubim: 63

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags