see the main symptoms of the disease today

Covid-19 cases are rising once again in Brazil and, with so many different variants that have already circulated in relation to the original virus, many people wonder: what are the symptoms of the disease today? Did they change or remain the same?

For some experts, the increase could be considered a new wave of the disease. Even with vaccination, it is still possible to catch some variant, especially those that are more transmissible, such as the micron.

In general, the variants do not change the way the disease manifests itself – even so, with the arrival of the omicron, sore throat became more reported as a symptom. With the arrival of winter, it can be difficult to differentiate some flu or allergy symptoms from those of covid-19, but some of them remain typical of the disease, such as loss of smell or taste and shortness of breath.

Not everyone who catches covid-19 has the same symptoms, some people may even be asymptomatic, but the most common are the following:

fever or chills

Dry cough

Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath

Tiredness

Muscle aches

Headache

Loss of smell and/or taste

Sore throat

Nasal congestion or runny nose

nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Research has shown that two doses of vaccine cause a reduction in the duration of symptoms, which is also different in cases of other diseases with similar symptoms. Another observation of the study was that patients with the omicron recover within a week, on average. Also because of the immunizers, the symptoms tend to be a little milder.

A study showed that loss of smell is less common among those who were infected with the omicron variant than those who caught the delta, and sore throat was more present among patients with the omicron than with other variants. More severe cases, which required hospitalization, were also less frequent among those who were infected with the omicron.

Symptoms of serious conditions include shortness of breath, loss of appetite, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and a temperature above 38°C, according to the WHO (World Health Organization). Other serious but less common signs are irritability, reduced consciousness, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances and neurological complications such as stroke.

According to the CDC (US Center for Disease Control), symptoms of covid-19 can appear from two to 14 days after infection. Among patients with the omicron variant, symptoms may appear up to three days after infection.

Fever, tiredness and dry cough are the most common symptoms, and are often associated with loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills or dizziness.

People of all ages who experience symptoms of fever and cough associated with shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pain should seek medical attention.

strains

It was observed that there are at least two subvariants of the omicron: BA.1 and BA.2. The main difference between them is that BA.2 is more transmissible and can affect younger people than BA.1.

The symptoms of the two strains seen so far, however, are the same.

How to relieve symptoms?

Fernando Bellissimo-Rodrigues, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto at USP (University of São Paulo), says that, in the presence of mild symptoms, such as a runny nose or sore throat, medical attention is unnecessary.

To alleviate the discomfort of these manifestations, you can use over-the-counter medications such as dipyrone or paracetamol, decongestants (as long as there is no specific contraindication for this medication), cough syrups and even antiallergics, especially indicated for those who have rhinitis, which can be decompensated by covid infection.

*With information from a report published on 01/24/2022