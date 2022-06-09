Skyrim with 1500 mods makes the game a work of art in 4k and with ray tracing

While we dream of receiving news about The Elder Scrolls VI during the presentation of Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this Sunday (13), the way is to enjoy all the news that Skyrim can offer, such as the Elysium Remastered mod, created by fans and bringing 1,500 mods that transform the RPG into a beautiful title in 4k! Check it out below:

This amazing package was made to be used in the Anniversary Edition for PC, and as its description on Github states, it focuses primarily on offering various graphical improvements, but without neglecting the addition of new content, such as items, quests and encounters, to make the game even more interesting and challenging.

It is worth mentioning that such a gigantic set of modifications can end up being extremely cumbersome for weaker computers and its installation requires following the steps offered by its developers very carefully. But with a breathtaking look like this, any trouble seems to be worth it.

So, would you like to enjoy Elysium Remastered? Looking forward to seeing what will be presented at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase?