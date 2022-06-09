Smallpox: Secretary of Health says there is no confirmed case in SP | Health

Photo: Center for Disease Control/Disclosure – 05/20/2022 ‘Monkey pox’ virus

The Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa), reported this Wednesday (8) that it awaits the results of the examination, by the State Government, of the second suspected case of monkeypox ( monkeypox) in São Paulo.

Notified yesterday (7), the patient is a 41-year-old man who passed through Portugal and Spain in May. He is hospitalized at Hospital Emílio Ribas and SMS awaits the result of the exam performed on the patient.

The first case is a 26-year-old woman who, according to a preliminary investigation, has no recent travel history and no contact with suspected cases of the disease.

Asked by the iG journalism team about the possibility that a case of the disease has already been confirmed, the Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo, Jean Gorenstein, reaffirmed the investigation status of the two existing cases in the territory of São Paulo, both in the capital. .

“At the moment, there is no confirmation. What we have are two patients with suspected cases of monkeypox, both due to the history of symptoms and the history of travel. We are investigating, performing the sequencing of the collected samples. now makes both cases very suspicious, but there is no confirmation,” Gorenstein said.

See full note from the Secretariat:

The Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa), informs that it awaits the results of the examination, by the State Government, of the second suspected case of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the capital. Notified on June 7, this is a 41-year-old man who, according to a preliminary investigation, passed through Portugal and Spain in May. The patient has been hospitalized at Hospital Emílio Ribas since last Monday (6th) and SMS awaits the results of the exams collected.

The first case, also under investigation, was reported on June 4, being a 26-year-old woman who, according to a preliminary investigation, has no recent travel history and contact with suspected cases of the disease.

The patient is hospitalized in a public hospital in the city, kept in isolation, with a stable clinical condition. The Health Surveillance Unit (Uvis) in the resident’s region of residence is monitoring household contacts.

Covisa emphasizes that it follows the national and international scenario on monkeypox (monkeypox), and is in contact with the Ministry of Health and the State Government, through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs). The agency issued an alert communicating the main characteristics of the disease and measures to be taken by the health facilities of the municipality and continues to monitor the cases.