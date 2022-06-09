Sony store leaks The Last of Us Part I remake; September 2 release

Facebook

Sony itself just leaked one of the possible surprises for Summer Game Fest 2022. The PlayStation Direct store is listing – with images and cover art – The Last of Us Part I for PS5.

As we already know from several previous rumors, this is a remake of The Last of Us. Below you can see the product description and the images in the store. The release will be on September 2 for PS5. A PC version is also confirmed.

One trailer can be seen on the store’s website or at this link.

Get The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition, available only for PlayStation Direct exclusive purchase.

Experience the gripping storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5.

Enjoy a complete overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with enhanced effects and enhanced exploration and combat.

The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition includes the complete single-player story from The Last of Us (PS5) and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind; Limited Edition SteelBook Case; Reprint of The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 – #4 comics with new cover; and early in-game unlocks.