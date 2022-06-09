STJ decides to restrict coverage of health plans; understand

The ministers of the Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) voted this Wednesday (8) to restrict the coverage of health plans, making the role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) exhaustive (until today, case law indicated that the list of procedures was exemplary).

The STJ resumed its judgment on the role of the ANS to decide whether the list of mandatory coverage procedures defined by the agency was exhaustive (and must be followed strictly, without additions) or exemplary (in which new therapies can be included based on advances medical and scientific).

Six of the ten ministers of the Second Section voted for the restriction, and another three voted for maintaining the exemplary list (the president of the collegiate, as a rule, only votes in the event of a tie in the judgment). The regulatory agency’s list currently details more than 3,000 coverage of exams, therapies, surgeries and drugs, among others.

With this, health plans will no longer be required to cover procedures and treatments that are not on this list. The ministers of the STJ decided, however, that court decisions can oblige health operators to cover procedures that are not on the list.

See too:

The measure benefits several publicly traded companies, such as Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica (HAPV3) and SulAmérica (SULA11) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3), which recently announced mergers, in addition to Bradesco (BBDC4), which owns Bradesco Saúde. , Odontoprev (ODPV3) and others.

The companies were in favor of the exhaustive list and said that the STJ would “define the survival of health plans”. Fenasaúde (an entity that represents 16 private health groups that hold 40% of the sector) stated that the plans would be more expensive if the magistrates opted for the exemplary list.

Celebrity Manifestation

Several celebrities and artists were demonstrating on social networks against the taxing role of ANS, including presenter Marcos Mion and singer Preta Gil. The TV Globo presenter, who has an autistic son, said on his Instagram that the taxing interpretation is “absurd” and a “crime”.

“For those who don’t know, this is a decision that could affect millions of autistic people. And, in fact, it can affect anyone who has health insurance,” Mion said. “No money can be above a life”.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Read too:

Related