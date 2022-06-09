STJ decision threatens judicial ‘assistance’ in treatments denied by health plans – News

The decision taken by the Second Section of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) this Wednesday (8) may affect all users of health plans in Brazil. The ministers understood that the list of mandatory coverage procedures defined by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) does not leave room for companies to pay for anything that is outside this list.

The decision, which can be reversed through appeal, was given by six votes in favor of the so-called exhaustive list and another three that defended the exemplary list.





What is the role of the ANS?

The so-called List of Health Procedures and Events is a list with more than 3,000 items, including consultations, treatments, surgeries and exams that, according to ANS, “cannot be denied by operators, under penalty of having the sale of plans suspended or be fined”. ANS periodically updates this list to include new coverage.





Exemplary X Exemplary Role

The agency that regulates operators maintains that “the exhaustive nature of the list gives the ANS the prerogative to establish the mandatory coverage to be offered by health plans, without consumers having to bear the costs of additional coverage”.

“Assuming that the list is merely exemplary means, at the limit, attributing to each of the judges in Brazil the prerogative of determining the inclusion of coverage not provided for in the contract or in the list of minimum coverage, which would bring about an increase in judicialization in the sector of and enormous insecurity to the supplementary health sector, insofar as it would be impossible to adequately measure which risks would be effectively covered”, he adds.

However, judicialization already exists. What the STJ’s decision in favor of the taxation of the ANS list may represent, according to experts, is that consumers will have less and less chance of prospering in actions against health plans that deny medical procedures.

“Today, the Judiciary analyzes case by case, even when the treatment or medication is not on the list. If it is not experimental, if it has a medical justification, the Judiciary today understands that it has to be covered. Of course, this goes through an analysis. With the exhaustive list, then all treatments that are not on the list would be outside the coverage of health plans. Even if the patient seeks justice, that would be the understanding, and the beneficiary could no longer even be helped by the Judiciary”, he explains. the lawyer specializing in the right to health Rafael Robba, from the Vilhena Silva Advogados office.

Lawyer José Luiz de Oliveira Jr., a partner at O&S Advogados, states that the result of the judgment of the two cases does not become a summary, which must be followed, but generates jurisprudence (basis for future judicial decisions of other instances) .

“It will merely be a decision that can be the basis for the judge to use it in his understanding”, he observes, noting that, even so, the judgment in favor of the exhaustive role would create “much more legal uncertainty”.





The two lawyers point out that judges continue to be free to judge on a case-by-case basis according to their own convictions.

In the largest state in the country, for example, a summary of the TJSP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) – number 102 – goes precisely against the understanding defended by the STJ when it says that:

“If there is an express medical indication, it is abusive to refuse to cover the cost of treatment on the grounds of its experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures”.

“The judges of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo are bound by the summary of the court, which is below the STJ”, emphasizes Oliveira Jr.

Therefore, anyone who goes to court against a health plan in São Paulo has a chance of obtaining a favorable decision that remains, as long as there is no appeal to the STJ.

In 2020, the Fourth Class of the Superior Court of Justice, which is in favor of the exhaustive list, even removed the summary 102 of the TJSP, in a decision that favored a health plan user who was looking for an experimental physical therapy treatment prescribed by the doctor.

Rafael Robba defends the non-coverage of experimental treatments, as is already determined in the legislation in force.

“The Health Plans Law itself already offers the possibility of excluding coverage from health plans. So, treatments are considered experimental, treatments that are not registered with Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária]treatments with a purely aesthetic purpose… When the Judiciary analyzes it, it sees if there is a medical recommendation for the user to receive this treatment, as long as it is not in these exclusions of the law.”









Last hope











The Judiciary is seen by health plan consumers as the last hope after a series of denials by companies in coverage cases that often need to be decided urgently.

The STJ’s validation that the list of procedures must be interpreted strictly means, in the view of the specialists, that numerous processes do not have a positive outcome for patients, which would lead to a lack of assistance.

Even in the way these actions are processed today, there are already inestimable damages to people, says Oliveira Jr.

“I had a case in which the time of discussion of an injunction resulted in the death of my client. I won the sentence and, when it came out, the client died. It was a treatment with a drug called palbociclib, for cancer, and the hospital absolutely refused, the doctor made it clear that her treatment was urgent and that it would be irreversible if not applied [com urgência]. It was an expensive drug, at the time it cost R$ 18,000 a dose. She didn’t use it for about two months and passed away.”

Robba emphasizes that the ANS should have the means to resolve problems between beneficiaries and health plan operators that seek to avoid the judicialization of complaints.













The judgement











The analysis of two Embargoes of Divergence in Special Appeal in the Fifth Section of the STJ started on September 16, 2021when the rapporteur of the cases, the minister Luis Felipe Salomão, voted in favor of the exhaustiveness of the list because he understands that it is fundamental for the proper functioning of the supplementary health system.

However, the magistrate highlighted that it is possible to have exceptions to the list’s taxativity and that the judicial authorization must follow technical criteria, in addition to demonstrating the need and pertinence of the requested procedure.

The exceptions cited by Salomão are therapies recommended by the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) with proven efficacy and drugs related to the treatment of cancer and off-label prescription (for use other than that stipulated in the package insert).

The session was interrupted by a request for a view from the minister Nancy Andrighi, who voted on February 23, opening a divergence. She is in favor of the exemplary role.

“The list of health procedures and events constitutes a relevant guarantee for the consumer to ensure the right to health, as an important instrument of guidance as to what should be offered to him by health plan operators, but cannot represent the exhaustive delimitation of care coverage, previously jettisoning the consumer from the right to benefit from all possible health procedures or events that may be necessary for their treatment”, the magistrate said in her vote.

Nancy drew attention to the vulnerability of health plan clients in the face of obstacles imposed when they request a procedure.

A second request for a view, from Minister Villas Bôas Cueva, caused the trial to be suspended again, and resumed this Wednesday.





What do health plans say?

In a note, Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans) defends the reinforcement of the taxation of the role of the ANS by the STJ. Read an excerpt from the statement:



The list of mandatory coverage defined and updated by the ANS is the very object of health plans, which need the delimitation of treatments and procedures in the list to exist. This scope is used to calculate the price of the plan, which happens in all countries in the world where a health agency operates.

Formulating the price of a product with no coverage limit, which includes any and all existing procedures, drugs and treatments, can make access to a health plan unfeasible and put the continuity of supplementary health in Brazil in jeopardy.

The concept of having an exemplary list is absolutely contradictory. The current list of procedures has more than 3 thousand items, which have passed the Health Technology Assessment (HTA), widely recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and recognized by the international community. This process is essential in health systems.

In no country in the world is there unlimited coverage of all treatments or procedures. Even countries that are relevant references in health, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, develop and periodically update their lists of mandatory coverage, as has been done monthly in Brazil through Cosaúde/ANS, with broad social representation including medical, governmental, consumer protection agencies, health operators, among others.

Despite the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on the nature of the list not being binding, it will be an important jurisprudence to clarify that there is a minimum mandatory list of coverage of the plans, tending to reduce the lawsuits in Justice.



