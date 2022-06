The decision must still be modulated by the ministers of the STJ to admit some exceptions, such as cancer treatments. | Photo: Pixabay

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) formed a majority on Wednesday (8) to determine that health plan operators are not required to pay for procedures that are outside the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

So far, six of the nine ministers of the Second Section of the STJ have voted to consider that the so-called list of ANS procedures is exhaustive, that is, it requires payment only for the procedures on the list.

The ministers Luis Felipe Salomão, Vilas Bôas Cueva, Raul Araújo, Isabel Gallotti, Marco Buzzi and Marco Aurélio Bellizze voted for considering the exhaustive list. Ministers Nancy Andrighi, Paulo de Tarso and Moura Ribeiro diverged from the understanding.

Salomão, rapporteur of the case, defended that the ANS list is exhaustive, but admitted exceptions. The decision must still be modulated by the ministers of the STJ to admit some exceptions, such as cancer treatments and “off-label” medications. The STJ began to judge the issue in September last year, but two requests for a review suspended the deliberation by the ministers.