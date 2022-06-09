Street Fighter 6: Chun-Li Has New “Stylish” Move and Outfit | esports

Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama commented on Chun-Li’s look and new moves. In a post released this Wednesday, he talked about the more philosophical perspective of the iconic Capcom character, which is reflected in the clothes and blows.
– Since the fall of Shadaloo, Chun-Li has gained a more philosophical perspective. She now wears a white outfit that inherits the show’s lore, but is elegant and easy to move around. She lives life calmly but radiantly, she said.
Street Fighter 6: Chun-Li has new move and outfit “Stylish and easy to move” — Photo: Capcom
Takayuki talked about Chun-Li’s new moves in SF6. According to him, the range of blows reflects the character’s state of mind and also the time she dedicated to teaching Kung-Fu.
– Chun-Li mastered new moves during her time as a kung fu teacher. Tensho Kicks and Serenity Stream reflect his graceful state of mind after Shadaloo’s downfall,” the director wrote.
Street Fighter 6 is scheduled for release in 2023 and will be available for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series and PC.
Street Fighter 6: Characters Will “Face” Before Fighting — Photo: Capcom