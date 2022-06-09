Street Fighter 6: Chun-Li Has New “Stylish” Move and Outfit | esports

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Street Fighter 6: Chun-Li Has New “Stylish” Move and Outfit | esports 9 Views

Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama commented on Chun-Li’s look and new moves. In a post released this Wednesday, he talked about the more philosophical perspective of the iconic Capcom character, which is reflected in the clothes and blows.

– Since the fall of Shadaloo, Chun-Li has gained a more philosophical perspective. She now wears a white outfit that inherits the show’s lore, but is elegant and easy to move around. She lives life calmly but radiantly, she said.

Street Fighter 6: Chun-Li has new move and outfit “Stylish and easy to move” — Photo: Capcom

Takayuki talked about Chun-Li’s new moves in SF6. According to him, the range of blows reflects the character’s state of mind and also the time she dedicated to teaching Kung-Fu.

– Chun-Li mastered new moves during her time as a kung fu teacher. Tensho Kicks and Serenity Stream reflect his graceful state of mind after Shadaloo’s downfall,” the director wrote.

Street Fighter 6: Chun-Li has a new move and outfit "Stylish and easy to move"

Street Fighter 6: Chun-Li Has New Move and Outfit “Stylish and Easy to Move”

Street Fighter 6: see new trailer with gameplay

Street Fighter 6: see new trailer with gameplay

Street Fighter 6 is scheduled for release in 2023 and will be available for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series and PC.

Street Fighter 6: Characters Will “Face” Before Fighting — Photo: Capcom

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

everything Apple announced

In addition to new MacBooks and the new features of the upcoming iOS 16, Apple …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved