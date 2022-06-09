





Stroke in 32-year-old YouTuber warns of silent danger; expert comments Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

The youtuber, presenter and sports journalist Felipe Noronha, 32, suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) at the end of the last month and has had some sequels since then. His case draws attention to the occurrence of strokes in younger adults, and also raises the alarm for silent symptoms.

Noronha presented the first symptoms on May 24, when he had intense sweating even at rest, in addition to lack of appetite, voice failure and body numbness. On the same day, he went to a hospital and was admitted.

Albert Einstein Hospital neurosurgeon and neurologist Dr. Wanderley Cerqueira, states that there are some universal signs of strokes:

Sudden and intense headache

Difficulty speaking and understanding what others are saying

Loss of motor coordination

Paralysis or numbness in the face, arm, or leg, on only one side of the body

Dizziness that may be accompanied by vomiting

Blurred vision, or loss of vision in one or both eyes

Relationship between age and risk

The neurologist says that stroke is not common in younger patients, but when it does occur, it is more common in women. The risk is even greater in the case of obesity, smoking and contraceptive use. The doctor calls attention to the use of contraceptive concomitant with smoking, as this is a dangerous combination.

“In young patients we have to understand if they have any condition that they are unaware of, even due to lack of routine check-ups, such as cardiac arrhythmia or some hidden or ignored comorbidity that can lead to a stroke”, he highlights.

The Doctor. Wanderley gives the example of sickle cell anemia, very common in Afro-descendants, but identified only in emergencies. The condition can also lead to a stroke.

The importance of quick help

In addition to the numbers of Covid-19, stroke is the second leading cause of death in Brazil, behind only heart attack. “Anyone always has to worry if they notice a throbbing headache, which changes the patient’s face, if they can’t speak properly, if they lose strength on one side of their body and experience blurred vision”, warns Wanderley. This is because, in the case of any alert, help must be immediate.

The neurologist indicates that the ideal is for the patient to be treated, diagnosed and treated within the first four hours of the onset of the stroke. “Less than 30% of patients arrive at hospitals in the first three or four hours of these neurological changes and this is the danger, as it can leave serious sequelae”, he says.

Youtuber Felipe Noronha revealed in an interview with G1 that he is worried about the future, since one of the sequels is a voice failure, which directly impacts his profession. Noronha has more than 120,000 followers on social networks and owns the YouTube channel Eu Vim de Santos, which has 93,700 subscribers. He is also a sports commentator on a local TV station in Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo.

Types of Stroke

The Albert Einstein Hospital neurosurgeon explains that there are two basic types of stroke:

ischemic stroke. Caused by a blood clot blocking a vessel in the brain. It occurs in more than 85% of cases and is usually a consequence of unregulated high blood pressure, diabetes, atherosclerosis, obesity and an unruly lifestyle. It can affect adults over 65 and also young people.

Hemorrhagic Stroke. Originated with the rupture of a cerebral vessel that causes hemorrhage within the tissue, which prevents circulation in the affected area and leads to the loss of its function. This type of stroke is less common but has a higher risk of death.

Is it possible to prevent a stroke?

The Doctor. Wanderley declares that the prevention of a stroke should be the same as the prevention of any heart disease: it is necessary to avoid smoking, alcohol, control blood pressure, have a good diet rich in omega 3 (which prevents clogged arteries). In addition to exercising frequently, fighting obesity and having regular medical evaluations.

“Of course, in younger people it is always important to find out early if they have any comorbidity, because the highest incidence of stroke is in adult patients, so it’s good to be aware,” he adds.

Source: Dr. Wanderley Cerqueira, neurosurgeon and neurologist at Hospital Albert Einstein.