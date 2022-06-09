Studies show that schizophrenia may have an autoimmune cause – Health News – Guia Giro – Giro Marília News

Pixabay Schizophrenia affects the way people act, think and perceive reality

Schizophrenia affects the way people act, think and perceive reality. In general, mental dysfunction manifests in adolescence or early adulthood, between 20 and 30 years of age, and may worsen over the years.

The disease is triggered by a sum of social, environmental and genetic factors, however, little is known about its causes, which makes treatment difficult.

Therefore, several research teams are dedicated to trying to understand the roots of the problem. In the latest work on the study, researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Japan identified, in some patients with schizophrenia, an autoantibody that when injected into mice caused schizophrenia-like behaviors and changes in the brain.

Normally, antibodies are generated by the immune system to fight a foreign body, such as a virus or bacteria. However, autoantibodies occur due to a defect in the immune system that identifies a specific substance in the individual’s own body as an invader.

To arrive at these results, the researchers looked for autoantibodies against NCAM1, a molecule that helps brain cells talk to each other through specialized connections known as synapses. Previous studies had suggested that this molecule may have a role in the development of schizophrenia.

The team then looked at 200 healthy people, who served as a control group, and 200 patients with schizophrenia. These autoantibodies were found in 12 patients with the disease. According to the authors, this suggests that it may be associated with the disorder, even if only a small number of cases of the disease.

Then they purified the autoantibodies from some of the patients and injected them into the brains of mice, to see if these autoantibodies could cause any changes present in schizophrenia.

“The results were impressive. Even though the mice had these autoantibodies in their brains for a short period of time, they had changes in their behavior and synapses similar to what is seen in humans with schizophrenia,” said Hidehiko Takahashi, senior author of the study. , in a statement.

Mice that received the autoantibodies from patients with schizophrenia showed cognitive impairment and changes in the regulation of the startle reflex, both seen in other animal models of the disease.

They also had fewer synapses and dendritic spines, which are important structures for connections between brain cells, and are also affected in schizophrenia.

More work is still needed, but if it is confirmed that this autoantibody is associated with the development of the disease, this could lead to important improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, even for a small number of patients.