supposed debut window has been changed

The release date of God of War Ragnarök remains a mystery. The only official information is about the premiere taking place in 2022, and as previously discovered, the PSN database suggested Kratos’ return for September. Now, that “forecast” has been changed to December on PlayStation’s servers.

The old window of September 30th has undergone changes and now points to December 31st, 2022 — but just like the first time, the profile PlayStation Game Size understands to be a placeholder – just a placeholder that should change in the future. Check out:

God of War Ragnarök release date changed from September 30th to December 31st (placeholder). Last quarter of 2022? Possible release date: October — November. 2023 dropped.

God of War Ragnarök has already been rated in Korea and has had short teasers released to demonstrate accessibility features. However, Santa Monica remains without delivering anything more concrete about the title’s arrival.

Thus, even knowing the PS Game Size hit rate, it is valid to treat this as a rumor. Sony has yet to disclose when Kratos will arrive on PS4 and PS5 to settle his backlog with Thor and the other Norse Gods.

Thor actor in God of War Ragnarök has already finished recording the lines

Ryan Hurst, God of War Ragnarök’s Thor, spoke about the invitation to participate in the Santa Monica work, said he had a different experience with mocap and also revealed the following: “I just finished the last bit of Thor from God of War: Ragnarok”. Check out!