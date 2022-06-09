Tesla Cybertruck: images show interior of electric pickup

Scheduled to go into production from 2023, according to the latest information from the automaker, the Tesla Cybertruck it is rarely seen roaming the streets, as it is still under development. But on Monday (6), a prototype of the electric pickup showed up at an event in the United States, revealing interesting details of the long-awaited launch.

The appearance of the pickup truck manufactured by the Elon Musk took place during the official launch of the project Tesla Megapack in Moss Landing, California, where one of the largest energy storage stations in the world will operate. The vehicle, with its already known futuristic look, was spotted arriving at the scene, as shown in the video below.

In the image, it is possible to notice that the model taken to the event has a different windshield wiper than seen in other rare snapshots of the electrified pickup, as highlighted by the electrek. At the end of last year, a registration made at the company’s factory in Freemont, also in California, showed a huge piece, covering practically the entire length of the front glass.

However, the unit seen now has a much smaller fixture, covering only a part of this area of ​​the front of the cybertruck. The change in design had already been anticipated by Musk himself, who did not reveal the reasons for cutting the giant cleaner from the production version.

Cybertruck interior

While parked there, the Tesla electric pickup also had part of the interior of his cabin recorded by the broadcaster KSBW, something even more rare to happen. The images taken by the channel (see the tweet below) show the joystick-shaped steering wheel announced by the automaker.

BREAKING: New updated Tesla Cybertruck interior seen for the first time up close in new photos posted by @ksbw. The gauge cluster can be seen on the left. Very interesting small window around the A pillar. pic.twitter.com/Ls6lOOSyEj — Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) June 7, 2022

However, the steering wheel of the prototype of the electric pickup truck it is incomplete, due to the absence of the airbag, and appears even with the wiring hanging. It is also possible to notice the front camera compartment, the instrument panel display and the center console.