The Last of Us PS5 Remake: trailer appears on the internet

One of the long-awaited announcements for the Summer Game Fest apparently circulated on the internet ahead of schedule. The Last of Us Remake for PS5 – also in development for PC – had the trailer and alleged pre-order information released on social media. As the latest rumors have indicated, the game will arrive on September 2nd.

Check out the video via this link and note the pre-order information, such as the covers of two editions:

The Last of Us Remake, in addition to improved graphics for the current generation, can count on the Left Behind DLC — as it is possible to see images of Ellie and her friend playing in one of the frames.

The Last of Us Remake photos show better character detail

The Last of Us Part I leak came from the PlayStation Direct website, and of course, many netizens managed to register various details of the game. Check out Nibellion’s tweets below:

From the game page “Enjoy the total overhaul of the original, faithfully reproduced but improved experience modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with effects and enhanced exploration and combat.” pic.twitter.com/XuaSZOhS1W — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2022

