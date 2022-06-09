The Last of Us PS5 Remake: trailer appears on the internet

Raju Singh 3 hours ago Technology Comments Off on The Last of Us PS5 Remake: trailer appears on the internet 3 Views

One of the long-awaited announcements for the Summer Game Fest apparently circulated on the internet ahead of schedule. The Last of Us Remake for PS5 – also in development for PC – had the trailer and alleged pre-order information released on social media. As the latest rumors have indicated, the game will arrive on September 2nd.

Check out the video via this link and note the pre-order information, such as the covers of two editions:

TLOU remake
(Source: PlayStation Direct)

The Last of Us Remake, in addition to improved graphics for the current generation, can count on the Left Behind DLC — as it is possible to see images of Ellie and her friend playing in one of the frames.

The Last of Us Remake photos show better character detail

The Last of Us Part I leak came from the PlayStation Direct website, and of course, many netizens managed to register various details of the game. Check out Nibellion’s tweets below:

Article under construction…

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Xbox launches app to play games on TV without needing a console via Cloud Gaming | Games

Xbox Cloud Gaming users, part of the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, will be able to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved