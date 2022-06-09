The Last of Us Remake May Arrive in September [rumor]

In April of last year, journalist Jason Schreier stated that the supposed remake of The Last of Us would be in production. Although it has not been made official since then, the insider “The Snitch” speculates that the launch could happen on the day September 2, 2022 — with a PC version included.

The profile is relatively new and entered in May of this year on the social network. However, it is worth noting that he published the entire list (including dates) last Thursday’s State of Play presentation (02) hours before the event starts — and got everything right. Now, without much explanation, he suggests that “Part I” is scheduled for early September and will also hit computers.

PART 1 – 09.02.2022

🎮/💻 — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) June 8, 2022

There is speculation from all sides about the remake of The Last of Us. At the end of May, journalist Jeff Grubb stated that the title will be released in late 2022, a little later than the date mentioned by The Snitch.

It is worth remembering that, like Schreier, Grubb is also a source of credibility in the industry and has hit several predictions before. So far, The Snitch has been accurate on the State of Play list and mentioned Kojima’s alleged new project, called Overdose — just before the news broke.

In any case, know that Naughty Dog hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet., so treat the text with some caution, as they are mere rumors.

The Last of Us Remake Might Not Be a Simple PS5 Update

According to a GameReactor report in May 2021, The Last of Us remake may not be a simple PS5 update. Apparently, the production will take advantage of the power of the next-gen console and the features seen in the second game’s engine. Check out the details!