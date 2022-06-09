The Last of Us Remake May Arrive in September with PC Version [RUMOR]

So far, Naughty Dog has not even confirmed the existence of the project.

Target of several rumors in recent months, the expected remake of the first The Last of Us may be accompanied by a strategy shift from PlayStation branded releases to PC. According to the informant “@insider_wtf”, the game may hit stores in September this year simultaneously with PlayStation 5 and computerswhere it will likely be available on the Steam and on Epic Games Store.

On Twitter, the leaker stated that the release date of “Part 1” is set for the September 2nd and that an official announcement should happen soon. While he didn’t provide further information about the remake, the details he released were enough to come out. speculation the game could be revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022.

This is the first time that a simultaneous release of the game has emerged amidst rumors related to the title. The information makes sense when we take into account the Sony’s claims to accumulate at least $300 million in PC revenue until the end of the fiscal year which ends in March 2023, which necessarily involves the launch of more games on the platform.

PC should receive several PlayStation games soon

While the Japanese company has not even confirmed the existence of The Last of Us remake, it has already plans several PC releases in the second half of 2022. While Marvel’s Spider-Man and the sequel/DLC Miles Morales arrive from August, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection still no release date, but it is speculated for sometime in July.

In addition to the possible cross-platform release, another point of debate is the period when the remake can hit stores. Both the journalist Jeff Grubb as the famous insider Tom Henderson bet that the updated version of the Naughty Dog game should get close to the holidayswhich would make September a “too early” date close to what they’ve heard so far.

As with other rumors, you have to face all information about the remake of The Last of Us carefully before an official announcement takes place. However, the amount of times the title has been leaked gives increasing strength to the possibility that it actually exists.

