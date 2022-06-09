The rare alignment of five planets that can be seen in June

Alignment of four planets next to the Moon

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech

photo caption,

NASA image indicates position of Venus, Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and the star Fomalhaut

It is a rare spectacle: it can only be seen once every 18 years.

During this month of June, it will be possible to admire with the naked eye the alignment of five planets in the sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

They are Earth’s closest neighbors — and to observe them, you won’t need to use telescopes or binoculars, just get up half an hour before sunrise and have a clear (cloudless) sky.

Although the quality of observation is better in rural areas – which tend to have darker skies – the spectacle can be admired from the cities.

