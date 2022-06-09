The world’s thinnest 5G smartphone, the Motorola Edge 30, arrives in Brazil

Yesterday (7), at a special event, Motorola launched the Edge 30 smartphone, considered the thinnest 5G device in the world. The product reaches the Brazilian market for R$ 3,999.

The Edge 30 has a 6.5-inch pOLED Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Therefore, according to Motorola, this refresh rate allows you to switch apps and browse websites more fluidly.

In addition, still according to Motorola, the screen automatically adjusts according to the content that appears on the Edge 30 and has HDR10+.

In terms of camera, the Motorola Edge 30, the thinnest smartphone in the world, has three rear cameras, the main camera being 50 MP OIS (optical image stabilization) and autofocus.

The second camera is macro and Ultra-wide, also 50 MP, which increases brightness and sharpness also in low light.

The macro camera gets you 4 times closer to the subject than a standard lens: up to 2.5 cm away. In addition to these two rear cameras, there is a 2 MP depth sensor. In turn, the front camera has 32 MP and features Quad Pixel technology.

The main and front cameras record HDR10 videos at 30 FPS in 4K resolution. In addition, there are also two speakers with three-dimensional sound and Dolby Atmos technology.

The Motorola Edge 30 processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G and the phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device’s operating system is Android 12, but it comes with Motorola’s exclusive My UX interface.

With fast charging support, the Motorola Edge 30 launched with a Turbo Power 33W charger for its 4,020mAh battery. In addition, the phone has Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Motorola claims that the idea of ​​developing the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone, the Edge 30, was to launch a smartphone that is comfortable to use. The back is made of lightweight, durable material with a classic matte finish.

However, Motorola points out that the Edge 30 is the thinnest smartphone in the world among the category of non-folding devices that have 5G technology.

Available in blue, graphite and rosé colors, the Motorola Edge 30 arrived in Brazil costing BRL 3,999. By the way, whoever buys the product at the official Motorola store, or at MotoStores, will win the Moto Buds 85 headset.