‘These ministers don’t know what it’s like to go to the SUS queue at dawn’, says mother of boy with microcephaly and autism about STJ’s decision | Pernambuco

Mother of 6-year-old Guilherme, who has microcephaly and autism spectrum disorder, Germana Soares, 31, received a phone call from her health plan while she was following the vote of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) from home this Wednesday (8). ), and became distressed. Is that the court ruled that operators do not need to cover procedures outside the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) list ( see video above).

On the other hand, the health plan employee stated that she would check if the intensive care TheraSuit, which he requested for his son, was on the ANS list. Very shaken, she said that the feeling about the decision was of impotence and revolt.

Six of the nine ministers of the Second Section voted to define that the ANS list contains all mandatory coverage. The decision affects exams, therapies, surgeries and the supply of medicines, for example.

“Whoever is born poor in Brazil is condemned. We live in a country where money speaks louder than life. These ministers don’t know what it’s like to queue for a SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] at dawn, spend months waiting”, declared Germana.

Germana Soares knew her son’s diagnosis as soon as he was born. At 20 days old, Guilherme was already doing all the treatments that were possible. Through the health plan he was entitled to because of his father’s work, he even made the TheraSuit, which is effective in the treatment of motor disorders.

Currently, with another health plan, he requested treatment again. The answer came while following the session and left her even more emotionally shaken. She was crying when she answered the call from the g1 report.

Germana said she was a realtor, but quit her job to dedicate herself fully to her son.

“I left my job, my marriage, everything for his sake. I’ve seen the day dawn in front of the clinic. It’s not possible that they don’t understand that treatment will be denied and many people will die. I am torn, my heart is torn”, he said.

Mother of 14-year-old twins Ângelo and Pedro, who are part of the autistic spectrum, Polly Fitipaldi said that she had high blood pressure following this Wednesday’s vote.

“I followed up and I’m here feeling sick. It was very tense for us anyway. We were really hoping the role would be exemplary because our life would continue to be difficult, but not so difficult,” he said.

The main concern of mothers is what their children’s future will be like without proper treatments. “I’m grieving. Frustrated, worried. If before I wasn’t sure about my children’s future, now I just have to wait for them to pull my process and say they’re canceling the treatments,” she said.

The concern is because health plans can overturn in court the injunctions that families obtained for their children to have access to specialized treatments. According to Polly Fitipaldi, it is very difficult to find adequate treatment.

“And in Pernambuco there is no adequate treatment for autistic in the SUS anywhere. Only 15 cities have some device that provides some treatment, but not specific. If it was already bad, it will get even worse”, he declared.

The STJ’s decision on changes in health plan coverage will directly affect the quality of service provision, in the opinion of lawyer Tatiana da Hora.

Specialist in consumer law, professor and coordinator of the Center for Legal Practices at the Tiradentes University Center (Unit-PE), she believes there will be many losses for those who have contracts with operators.

The lawyer points out that it is very likely that there will be an impact on the Judiciary, given the large number of cases that will be taken to define what can and cannot.

“I believe that we will have coverage of denied procedures and cases that are under injunction, currently, revoked”, he said.

In addition, many consumers who obtained the right to some procedures in court will be without the necessary coverage, which will cause a rush to the Unified Health System (SUS).

“The future is still very uncertain about what will happen. The fact is, people need help from lawyers to sign contracts with health plans,” she added.

Mother of two children with autism, Tatiana da Hora also believes that she may have problems maintaining their treatment.

“I think they will lose the right to treatment. These are very specific procedures that will be affected,” she commented.

The lawyer says that in practice, the operators of the plans will overlap the profit with health issues. She says, for example, that the person who has a problem and needs specific treatment will have to prove that there is no way to do the procedure in the accredited network and try a chance in court.

According to the decision of the STJ, health plan operators do not need to cover procedures that are not listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The decision covers the coverage of exams, therapies, surgeries and the supply of medicines, for example. (see video above).

Six of the nine ministers voting in the Second Section understood that the so-called list of ANS procedures is exhaustive – that is, that the list does not contain only examples, but all coverage obligations for health plans.

The decision of the STJ does not oblige the other instances to have to follow this understanding, but the judgment serves as a guideline for the Justice.

The STJ’s understanding represents a change in the jurisprudence that had been applied by most of the country’s courts, which understood that the list was just an example.